Chocolate bark has never been easier to make with this four-ingredient, no-bake recipe that only takes five minutes to prep and twenty to thirty minutes to chill. If you have chocolate chips and coconut oil in your pantry, your recipe is halfway done.

In this easy vegan recipe, you'll melt chocolate chips and coconut oil together in a microwave-safe bowl until soft, and add your pecans and dehydrated raspberries, or any nut and fruit of your choice. This all-natural recipe is healthier than the store-bought chocolate bark usually filled with preservatives to keep fresh. Be sure to use the best quality vegan chocolate you can find at your supermarket because the difference matters in this recipe. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Tati Chermayeff

No-Bake Pecan and Raspberry Vegan Chocolate Bark

Serves 12-14

Ingredients

Instructions

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. In a microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips and coconut oil. Heat in 20-second intervals, stirring in between until melted. Pour pecans into the melted chocolate and spread them across the lined baking sheet. Sprinkle some dehydrated raspberries on top and place them in the fridge or freezer for 20-30 minutes until firm.

Nutritionals

Calories 194 | Total Fat 14.1g | Saturated Fat 4.5g | Sodium 14mg | Total Carbohydrates 15.7g | Dietary Fiber 2.5g | Total SUgars 13.2g | Protein 2.4g | Calcium 7mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 44mg |