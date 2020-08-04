No-Bake Breakfast Bites: Healthy Vegan Berry Tarts Made with Fresh Fruit
If you're looking for a refreshing and healthy breakfast idea, make these no-bake treats and keep them in the fridge for when you need a bite on-the-go. These berry tarts are made with real plant-based ingredients and no artificial sugars. The recipe calls for plant-based milk or yogurt, and we recommend using yogurt if you like a thicker consistency or non-dairy milk if you're going for a lighter texture. Top these treats with fresh berries or coconut flakes for a pretty presentation and tasty touch. This recipe will take you thirty minutes to make then you will need to let them chill in the fridge for an hour. Prepare ahead of time so you can enjoy your berry tarts first thing in the morning!
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Why we love it: Berry tarts are delicious, especially in the summertime because they taste refreshing and you can buy the fruits locally. It's berry picking season so head to the local blueberry farm and pick up a container and get ready to make these no-bake breakfast bites.
Make it for: Breakfast or a snack. Enjoy them with a hot cup of tea in the morning or treat yourself to an afternoon snack.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Chill Time: 1 hour
Berry Breakfast Tarts
Serves 3 people
Ingredients
Tart crust
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats 120g
- 2 tbsp flax seeds
- 2 tbsp nut/seed butter
- 4 tbsp maple syrup
'Nice cream' filling
- 2 frozen bananas
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries or frozen fruit of choice
- 1/4 cup plant-based milk or yogurt
Instructions
- In a food processor, pulse the crust ingredients until a fine, sand-like mixture forms.
- Transfer the crust mixture into three 4-inch tartlet pans or a lined/greased pan of your choice.
- Using your fingers or a spoon, press the crust mixture into the edges of the pan(s).
- Blend the filling ingredients in the same food processor until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into the prepared crusts and smooth out the tops using a spoon.
- Let tarts set in the fridge for at least 1 hour. Let thaw for around 10 minutes before serving.