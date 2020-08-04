If you're looking for a refreshing and healthy breakfast idea, make these no-bake treats and keep them in the fridge for when you need a bite on-the-go. These berry tarts are made with real plant-based ingredients and no artificial sugars. The recipe calls for plant-based milk or yogurt, and we recommend using yogurt if you like a thicker consistency or non-dairy milk if you're going for a lighter texture. Top these treats with fresh berries or coconut flakes for a pretty presentation and tasty touch. This recipe will take you thirty minutes to make then you will need to let them chill in the fridge for an hour. Prepare ahead of time so you can enjoy your berry tarts first thing in the morning!

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: Berry tarts are delicious, especially in the summertime because they taste refreshing and you can buy the fruits locally. It's berry picking season so head to the local blueberry farm and pick up a container and get ready to make these no-bake breakfast bites.

Make it for: Breakfast or a snack. Enjoy them with a hot cup of tea in the morning or treat yourself to an afternoon snack.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Chill Time: 1 hour