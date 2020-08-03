Lobster rolls are a summer staple, especially in the North East in Maine, Cape Cod, and New York. Although the dish is not vegan, there are different ways to make a plant-based version using meat alternatives, vegetables, or chickpeas.

In this recipe, by Tribeca's Kitchen, a popular diner in New York, the restaurant shared a vegan lobster roll with The Beet. It's made with two different kinds of mushrooms: Lobster and Shitake. The meaty texture of the mushrooms mocks the taste of lobster and the garlic oil and chives combine for a fresh aftertaste. Now you can enjoy a vegan version of a summer tradition at Tribeca's Kitchen or in the comfort of your own home.

"Tribeca's Kitchen is a reconceptualized, neighborhood diner located at 200 Church Street, New York, NY. Serving classic breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes with their signature touch, Tribeca’s Kitchen has proudly served their community for over 5 years, while Andy Koutsoudakis Sr. has been a New York City restaurateur for over 30 years. Tribeca’s Kitchen also offers private dining, catering, take-out, and delivery."