If you love chickpeas, here's some good news: Todays' recipe of the day is authentic falafel made with fresh herbs, spices, and a hefty amount of garbanzo beans. This one-of-a-kind legume may just the "perfect" food because it boasts clean protein, low carbs, and high fiber content, filling you up without going calorie overboard. Not only do chickpeas taste delicious, but they taste even better rolled into a crisp, lightly fried ball of fresh seasonings and herbs placed over a scoop of hummus and a side of tabouli with refreshing tzatziki dip. Now, we just created your menu for dinner tonight.

This Falafel Recipe is Made By Popular New York City Chef

This falafel is extra special because the recipe was carefully hand-crafted by popular New York City chef Franklin Becker, best known for his plant-powered style of cooking with an emphasis on simple ingredients to enhance the fresh taste of vegan-friendly food. The talented chef was also named "New York Rising Star" back in 2006 and proved his title with Shai Hummusiya, a vegan and vegetarian eatery serving Israeli-inspired specialties in NYC and Philly as well popular fast causal chain, The Little Beet, located in Midtown.

Preparation and Clean Up is Simple, Anyone Can Make This Falafel

Although this recipe was made by a popular chef, you don't need a restaurant size kitchen to make this dish or an entire dishwasher staff to clean up. This falafel calls for simple pantry-staples you probably have on hand, a food processor to blend together with your ingredients, and a hot oven to complete your masterpiece. When you dive into the crispy, fluffy falafel, savor the flavors of spicy jalapeno, a touch of earthy spices, zesty vegetables, hints of sweet dill, and a touch of refreshing mint. Before your mouth starts watering, grab your apron.

Recipe Developer: Chef Franklin Becker