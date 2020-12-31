Happy and healthy New Year's Eve to you from The Beet! If you plan to celebrate tonight with a cocktail or two, we have the best-mixed drink recipe that tastes refreshing and is the perfect way to welcome in 2021. This sweet and sour grapefruit and rosemary cocktail is mixed with gin or any of your favorite liquor, and is also known as "Salty Dog." The popular drink dates back to the 1920s and the name refers to sailors who spent a long time at sea. The taste of a Salty Dog cocktail is a bit sharp, with a sweet touch from the grapefruit, and a zesty aftertaste of citrus.

The best thing about this drink is that you can enjoy it anywhere, under the sun, or bundled up in chilly temperatures. So if your celebration happens to be on a beach or a snowy mountain, you will love the refreshing and comforting combination of sweet grapefruit and bitter rosemary. After you make the mix, salt the rim on your glass, complete the presentation with a slice of fresh grapefruit and springs of rosemary for garnish. This cocktail will complete your celebration as you make new memories heading into 2021.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally