New Year's Eve is just a day away and we're celebrating new memories and beginnings with healthier-for-you recipes to feel your best in 2021. Whether you're hosting a small get-together with loved ones or attending a Zoom call, we have a delicious appetizer recipe to snack on while you wait for midnight to ring in 2021.

These cauliflower wing egg rolls are crispy, full of fresh vegetables and fruits, made with sweet toasted sesame oil, and topped with a teriyaki sauce. The recipe is easy to follow and requires only 20 minutes of your time, and they are super fun to make! The ingredients list is short and calls for fresh plant-based food like cabbage, carrots, pineapple, and cauliflower wings. These rolls are the perfect way to start the new year with a tasty appetizer that everyone will love. For a beautiful, picturesque presentation, place these wings on a platter with the teriyaki sauce in the middle, and enjoy.

Chef Ko from RollinGreens, a plant-based convenience food brand, is the master behind this tasty recipe.