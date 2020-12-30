New Year’s Eve Appetizer Recipe: Crispy and Delicious Cauliflower Wing Egg Rolls
New Year's Eve is just a day away and we're celebrating new memories and beginnings with healthier-for-you recipes to feel your best in 2021. Whether you're hosting a small get-together with loved ones or attending a Zoom call, we have a delicious appetizer recipe to snack on while you wait for midnight to ring in 2021.
These cauliflower wing egg rolls are crispy, full of fresh vegetables and fruits, made with sweet toasted sesame oil, and topped with a teriyaki sauce. The recipe is easy to follow and requires only 20 minutes of your time, and they are super fun to make! The ingredients list is short and calls for fresh plant-based food like cabbage, carrots, pineapple, and cauliflower wings. These rolls are the perfect way to start the new year with a tasty appetizer that everyone will love. For a beautiful, picturesque presentation, place these wings on a platter with the teriyaki sauce in the middle, and enjoy.
Chef Ko from RollinGreens, a plant-based convenience food brand, is the master behind this tasty recipe.
RollinGreens Cauliflower Wing Egg Rolls
Appetizer for 2-6 people
Ingredients
- 1 RollinGreens Teriyaki Cauliflower Wing
- 1 package of egg roll wrappers (vegan)
- 1 tsp olive oil or toasted sesame oil (for cabbage mixture)
- 3 tbsp olive oil or high temp oil (for pan fry)
- ¼ white cabbage
- 1 carrot
- ¼ fresh pineapple or 1 can of pineapple in juice
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- Salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 Degrees F Convection or 425 degrees F bake. Remove Wings with sauce and egg roll wraps from the freezer. Place the wings on a baking sheet, and the sauce pack into a small saucepan, and set the wraps on the counter to thaw.
- Bake Wings for 10-15 minutes or until the color starts to appear. Set aside to place into the egg rolls. Wash and prep cabbage by cutting ¼ inch chop through a quarter of the cabbage. 5. Wash carrot and make matchstick cuts, cutting carrot into thirds. Stand the carrot up onto the flat end and cut one side. Now place the carrot on the flat side you just made and cut off the other three sides making the cylinder a rectangle (elongated square).
- Cut the rectangle into ¼ inch planks. Now the final cut will be another ¼ inch cut. In a medium to large pan heat to medium. Add oil and wait a few seconds to allow oil to get hot.
- Add cabbage, carrot, salt, and pepper to pan and stir with tongs. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until color starts to appear on cabbage and carrot.
- In a small mixing bowl, add the cabbage mix. And allow to cool to room temp. Use the freezer if you can.
- Prep the pineapple and place 1/8 cup chopped into teriyaki sauce. Place heat on low. Let’s roll the egg rolls! Remove the wraps from the package and peel apart and cover with a damp paper towel, a regular towel is also fine.
- On a cutting board, place one or two wraps flat and place 1/8 cup of filling in the middle of the wrapper and one to two wings. Fold the bottom up over the filling and tuck together pushing forward, rolling on time around. Now grab both ends and fold in. Now you have the length of your egg roll. In a small cup, add water and get the remaining end of the egg roll wet and finish rolling your egg roll tight. Set aside onto a plate and roll the rest of the egg rolls.
- In a medium to large pan heat to medium. Add oil and wait a few seconds to allow oil to get hot.
- Cook each egg roll for 10 seconds on all sides or until golden brown. Remove from the pan and place onto the same baking tray used to bake the wings. Bake for 5-10 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and place onto a cutting board. Cut on an angle and place on a serving plate. Heat up Teriyaki Sauce until hot, pour into a dipping dish, and place it on a serving dish in the center.