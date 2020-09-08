Is veganism the future of our planet? Netflix sci-fi series Travelers says yes. The sci-fi show, which originally aired on Canadian network Showcase, takes place “many centuries into the future, [when] the Earth’s population has dwindled to almost nothing — but the survivors have discovered the key to time travel. Desperate to save humanity, a group enters the 21st century on a mission to avert disaster.” Although there are no animals left on earth at this time, fans of the show say that the future is almost certainly an entirely vegan one.

While the time-traveling show doesn't outright say that everyone in the future is vegan, viewers took to Reddit to string together clues that characters in Travelers are living in a plant-based world. One user noted, "I was just watching this show and in the second episode one of the main characters (supposedly just traveled back from the distant future) is shocked that his coffee is made with cow's milk."

Another scene at the end of the first season solidifies this theory, when “A traveler in the body of a farmer, while hosting a Vegan feast tells the other travelers at the table, ‘when I went to prepare dinner I opened the freezer and found 50 pounds of frozen pig flesh, I just sat on the floor and cried for 5 minutes…” You can watch the trailer for Travelers below and stream it on Netflix here.

While nobody can know for sure if our future will be completely vegan, consumers are increasingly opting for plant-based products. Just this year, an increase of 23 percent of U.S. consumers are reporting they are eating more plant-based foods. Scientists have also warned that factory farming is the "single riskiest behavior" that could lead to another zoonotic pandemic, so it is crucial that our world's food systems become more plant-based rather than reliant on animals.

Other than Travelers, Netflix has a growing number of vegan-centric documentaries and films, including Okja, Forks Over Knives, The Game Changers, What the Health, Cowspiracy and more. Viewers seeking vegan content can also visit VegMovies.com, which boasts over 200 vegan-friendly titles.