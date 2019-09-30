Need a Snack? Whip Up This Blackberry Smoothie Bowl

This Blackberry Smoothie is perfect for the times you need a refreshing snack to keep you going throughout the day or want to switch up your morning smoothies.

Blackberry Smoothie Bowl

From: @crunchygreenie

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Total Ingredients: 6

Make it For: A snack or breakfast

Special Note: Freeze the bananas for a thicker texture.

(If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

3 frozen bananas

Freshly picked blackberries

Coconut yogurt to help to blend

For toppings

Blackberries

Quinoa pops

Pecan nuts

Almond butter

Instructions

Add ingredients and blend until smooth. Take the toppings of your choice and sprinkle them on top. Enjoy!