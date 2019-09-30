Need a Snack? Whip Up This Blackberry Smoothie Bowl
This Blackberry Smoothie is perfect for the times you need a refreshing snack to keep you going throughout the day or want to switch up your morning smoothies.
Blackberry Smoothie Bowl
From: @crunchygreenie
Total Time: 5 Minutes
Total Ingredients: 6
Make it For: A snack or breakfast
Special Note: Freeze the bananas for a thicker texture.
Ingredients
- 3 frozen bananas
- Freshly picked blackberries
- Coconut yogurt to help to blend
For toppings
- Blackberries
- Quinoa pops
- Pecan nuts
- Almond butter
Instructions
- Add ingredients and blend until smooth.
- Take the toppings of your choice and sprinkle them on top. Enjoy!