Legendary hot dog company Nathan’s Famous has released the unthinkable: The restaurant’s first vegan hot dog. The iconic hot dog stand teamed up with Meatless Farm to develop a fully plant-based hot dog made from pea protein sausage and seasoned with the Nathan’s Famous signature spice blend. The restaurant chain shocked consumers by releasing a plant-based item that will allow anyone who would rather pass on animal products to enjoy a classic Coney Island hot dog.

“As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to launch the first-ever gourmet, plant-based hot dog, a product created not just for our flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan customers, but all who enjoy a healthier diet,” Senior Vice President of Nathan's Famous Restaurants James Walker said. “We’ve spent a great deal of time perfecting this hot dog and making sure that those who know and love Nathan’s one-of-a-kind flavor, as well as those that might not have tried a Nathan’s hot dog due to diet, can now enjoy an option that fits their lifestyle. We are looking forward to growing a new customer base with this partnership with Meatless Farm and know their high-quality ingredients are the way to deliver what our customers have come to expect of the original Nathan’s Famous hot dog."

For now, Nathan’s Famous is offering the plant-based hot dog at its online retail shop. The hot dog comes in a kit that features six Meatless Farm Hot Dogs, buns, and a bottle of Nathan’s Famous Deli Style Mustard. The kit will be available for delivery nationwide for $44.99.

The retail launch will just be the beginning for Nathan’s Famous’s new vegan hot dog: The company plans to roll out the vegan hot dog at its restaurants in New York, Connecticut, Florida, and New Jersey this May. The brand aims to expand to more restaurants in the future, bringing the plant-based Coney Island staple across the United States.

“We’re working with the most iconic hot dog company in the country, turning this American favorite into a Meatless favorite,” Meatless Farm Founder Morten Toft Bech said. “Increasingly more people are aware of the impact intensively farmed meat has on the planet and are now looking for fresh, good quality food that tastes amazing and not only helps protect our health but the environment, too. This exciting partnership with Nathan’s Famous provides the opportunity to inspire a new generation of carbon-conscious consumers to eat more meat-less. More people making smaller changes will have a greater impact than a few making drastic ones.”

American traditions continue to embrace plant-based foods. Beyond the Coney Island classic, American baseball stadiums recently introduced a dairy-free soft serve in partnership with Oatly. The introduction of the plant-based food items changes the classic food layout of the sports games and could signify that the Coney Island vegan dog could make its way to the Yankees stadium and more.

For now, consumers can look forward to its restaurant debut this Spring, but if the anticipation is too much, anyone in the US can purchase Nathan’s Famous plant-based hot dog kits online shipped right to their front door.