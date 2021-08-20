We turned America's favorite cookie into a mini vegan cheesecake recipe made with dairy-free cream cheese and coconut cream for a healthier-for-you treat.

These mini sweet treats are the perfect dessert to bring to your friend's pool party or your own dinner party, served on a big plate with seconds and thirds welcomed. Your friends and guests will have no idea that these 'cheesecakes' are made completely dairy-free. Double or triple this recipe depending on your party size and plan ahead because they must be set in the fridge overnight to hold together the ingredients like the cream cheese. Enjoy!

Prep Time: 10 minutes + set in the fridge overnight

Mini Oreo Cheesecake Cups

Serves 4

Ingredients

FOR THE CRUST :

1 pack Oreo cookies (or other vegan sandwich cookies)

3½ tbsp melted coconut oil

FOR THE CHEESECAKE FILLING :

1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original

½ cup full-fat coconut cream (only top part of the tin & placed in the fridge overnight)

⅓ cup pure maple syrup

Zest of 1 lemon

2 cookies, crushed

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Instructions