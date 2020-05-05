Mexican Style Savory Sweet Corn Waffles

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Wake up to a fiesta and enjoy a Mexican style savory sweet corn waffle topped with Elotes, which is a spicy mixture of vegan mayonnaise, crema, and chili powder, and then sprinkled with vegan cheese. Traditionally, Elotes is the spicy sauce they use for corn on the cob at carnivals or fairs but it tastes delcious on everything, as long as you like spicy foods.

This dish is a crowd-pleaser and everyone will be impressed at how delicious this waffle taste. The waffles are crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy in middle with nuggets of sweet juicy corn kernels, all combine with a little kick of spice.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Switch up your traditional celebrations and try this unique waffle recipe. The sweet waffle taste and spicy combination are delcious and you will be ready for seconds.

Make it for: Cinco de Mayo or anytime because this recipe is easy to make and most of the ingredients you will already have in your pantry.

Serves 4 people