The Best Mexican Style Savory Sweet Corn Waffles
Happy Cinco de Mayo! Wake up to a fiesta and enjoy a Mexican style savory sweet corn waffle topped with Elotes, which is a spicy mixture of vegan mayonnaise, crema, and chili powder, and then sprinkled with vegan cheese. Traditionally, Elotes is the spicy sauce they use for corn on the cob at carnivals or fairs but it tastes delcious on everything, as long as you like spicy foods.
This dish is a crowd-pleaser and everyone will be impressed at how delicious this waffle taste. The waffles are crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy in middle with nuggets of sweet juicy corn kernels, all combine with a little kick of spice.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: Switch up your traditional celebrations and try this unique waffle recipe. The sweet waffle taste and spicy combination are delcious and you will be ready for seconds.
Make it for: Cinco de Mayo or anytime because this recipe is easy to make and most of the ingredients you will already have in your pantry.
Serves 4 people
Mexican Style Savory Sweet Corn Waffles
Ingredients
Waffles
Wet
- 1 cup plant milk (I used oat)
- 1 tbs apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbs light oil (I used Groundnut)
Dry
- 1 cup all-purpose plain flour (use GF if you like)
- 1 heaped tbsp fine cornmeal/polenta
- 1 tbs baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- The grind of black pepper
- 1tsp smoked paprika
- 1/8-1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ jalapeno Finely diced (optional)
- 3 corn ears or 3 150g tins of sweetcorn
Light oil
- Elotes style sauce
- ½ cup vegan mayo
- Juice of 1 lime
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 tbs crumble vegan feta or vegan Parm
- 2 tbs chopped coriander leaves
- ¼ tsp smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper
To serve
- 2 avocados sliced
- 4 spring onions finely sliced
- 8 medium vine tomatoes quartered
- Small bunch coriander leaves
- 1 jalapeno chili finely sliced
- A handful of mixed radishes finely sliced
- Micro herbs or sprouts (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to the highest temperature, place the corn on a baking tray and drizzle with a little light oil. Roast until golden and charred in places. About 20 minutes, turn corn regularly. Once the corn is cooked, allow it to cool enough to handle and shuck the kernels off into a bowl and set aside. Miss this step if using tinned sweetcorn.
- In a small bowl combine the wet ingredients stir and set aside.
- In a larger bowl combine the dry ingredients
- In another bowl combine, he elotes sauce mix, taste for seasoning, and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Now add the wet ingredients to dry and whisk until just combined.
- Add 1/3 of the charred corn or one tin of drain sweetcorn, stir to combine, and set aside. Turn on the waffle iron to high.
- Make sure you have prepped all your toppings before you start making the waffles.
- When your ready to serve, start cooking the waffles as per your waffle irons instructions, they do vary. For mine, I grease the iron on both sides very, very, well. Then cook the waffles on high for about 2-3 minutes, then I turn the iron down to medium for a further 5 minutes. Check on them to make sure they are nice and crisp. if not, I whack up the heat for another minute.
- When the waffle is ready either keep warm in the oven whilst you make the other or serve immediately. Top with a spoonful or two of the elotes sauce, followed by the remaining ingredients and finished with the remaining charred corn or drained tinned corn.