Melissa Wood, who has her own wellbeing lifestyle company, MWH, or Mellisa Wood Health, offers her community and followers new workouts every week, cleansing meditations and healthy eating advice. Her approach, the MWH method, helps you create long, lean lines of toned legs, arms, and abs in the small spaces of your own home, and what we love most about her is her authenticity. She shares her daily life with us on her IG, along with her darling kids and famous restaurateur husband (he owns Tao). Here, she sent us over her favorite smoothie recipe to share with you, filled with antioxidants and healthy fiber. We love her approach to adding anything and everything to not waste food. Thank you, Melissa!

Add Everything But the Kitchen Sink!

"The last thing I want to do is waste food, so this smoothie looks a bit different each time," she explains. This is why we show you the full blender! "Always start with a liquid base of water and/or coconut water. Next up add berries: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries… whatever’s in the fridge – just work with what ya got!

Always throw in a banana to give it that creamy texture. Then, of course, greens are also a smoothie staple. They’re great because you and your littles won’t even be able to taste them. Last, (optional step) add fruit that’s about to go bad – pineapple, mango, pear, etc. I slice and freeze these to add that extra sweetness and to assure nothing goes to waste.