Good news for chocolate connoisseurs: Matthew Kenney is opening a plant-based artisanal chocolaterie store, CASSE-COU, this February in New York City which will ship nationwide!

The 100 percent plant-based shop will have a variety of sustainably grown and organic artisanal chocolates made with botanical ingredients and bold flavors, such as saffron, black currant maca root, and goji berry. The store will have a variety of indulgences including ganaches, pralinés, truffles, bars, and individually crafted chocolate boxes.

Kenney collaborated with French pastry chef and Chocolatier Chef Sebastian Brecht to bring this vision to life. Casse-Cou is a reflection of Brecht's vast knowledge of creating decadent chocolates blended with Kenney's skills in the art of plant-based cuisine.

Though this is Kenney’s first plant-based chocolate shop, it isn’t his first collaboration in sweets. Kenney created a vegan macaron with French luxury pastry shop, Ladurée, which is now offered at all of its locations. After collaborating with Kenney, Ladurée turned the Beverly Hills shop into the brand's first plant-based location. The menu includes plant-based pastries like croissants alongside main meals such as finger sandwiches.

You can pre-order plant-based chocolates starting February 1st here and shop in-store starting February 8th. The flagship store is located in the East Village at 63 East 4th St. New York, NY.