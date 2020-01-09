Marcella-Inspired Bolognese

Blend together shredded carrot and tomato sauce. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent.

Add crushed tomatoes, a third at a time, to saucepan and stir.

Add tomato sauce/carrot mixture and let simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring often.

Five minutes before serving, stir in peas and remove from heat.

Meanwhile, bring salted water to a boil for pasta. Cook according to package.