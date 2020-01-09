Marcella-Inspired Bolognese

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
  • ½ cup diced onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 medium carrot, shredded
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 8 oz gluten-free, legume-based pasta

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Blend together shredded carrot and tomato sauce. Set aside.
  2. In a medium saucepan, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent.
  3. Add crushed tomatoes, a third at a time, to saucepan and stir.
  4. Add tomato sauce/carrot mixture and let simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring often.
  5. Five minutes before serving, stir in peas and remove from heat.
  6. Meanwhile, bring salted water to a boil for pasta. Cook according to package.
  7. Serve over pasta.

Nutritional Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe): 

351 calories, 21g protein, 63g carbs, 16g fiber, 7g fat

