Marcella-Inspired Bolognese
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- ½ cup diced onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium carrot, shredded
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 teaspoon olive oil
- 8 oz gluten-free, legume-based pasta
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Blend together shredded carrot and tomato sauce. Set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent.
- Add crushed tomatoes, a third at a time, to saucepan and stir.
- Add tomato sauce/carrot mixture and let simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring often.
- Five minutes before serving, stir in peas and remove from heat.
- Meanwhile, bring salted water to a boil for pasta. Cook according to package.
- Serve over pasta.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe):
351 calories, 21g protein, 63g carbs, 16g fiber, 7g fat