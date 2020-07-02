Mango Sticky Rice Dessert Sushi
Calling all sushi lovers: Here is your new favorite recipe that mimics the look of sushi but tastes like dessert. Mango sticky rice sushi is made with coconut sugar and coconut milk for a rich, decadent texture. Each roll is filled with fresh slices of mango, which is one of our favorite combinations when mixed with coconut sticky rice.
If you have never made sushi before, this recipe is simple and teaches you the step-by-step on how to make the perfect roll using nori sheets, a type of seaweed. This dessert tastes best when it's fresh but the leftovers will keep good for a day or two in the fridge. Enjoy mango sticky rice sushi all summer long, and because it's refreshing and delicious, everyone will love it!
Recipe Developer: Lauren,
Why we love it: Sushi isn't always a go-to for vegans because most Japanese restaurants don't have a large variety of veggie sushi, unless it's an avocado roll. It's time to switch up the classic plant-based rolls for something more creative and sweet, like this mango sticky rice dessert.
Make it for: A sweet treat to enjoy after dinner. Make this recipe with your kids and loved ones because it's a fun cooking project to do with a group!
Prep Time: 20 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 40 minutes
Mango Sticky Rice Dessert Sushi
4 sushi rolls
Ingredients
- 1 cup of sushi rice
- 1 1/2 cups filtered water
- 1/4 cup full-fat coconut milk
- 4 TBSP coconut sugar
- Pinch of Himalayan sea salt
- 1 to 2 ripe mango, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 sheets Eden Food Nori Sheets
- Date syrup (optional)
- Fresh mint (optional for aesthetics)
- Sesame seeds
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, bring sushi rice and water to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cover. Simmer until water is completely absorbed and rice is tender – about 20 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and allow to stand with the lid on for 10 minutes more.
In the meantime, add coconut milk, coconut sugar, and sea salt to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat stirring occasionally until sugar and salt are dissolved. Set aside until ready to use.
- Once the rice is done, add the coconut milk mixture and stir well to combine, completely coating the rice. Peel and slice the mango in thin slices for assembly.
- Time to roll your sushi. Grab your sushi mat and top with a sheet of nori, shiny side down.
- Using your hands dipped in water (to avoid sticking), pat a very thin layer of rice all over the nori, making sure it’s not too thick to roll.
- Next, arrange the sliced mango. Start to roll the nori and rice over with your fingers, and once the mango is covered, roll the mat over to mold and compress the roll.
- Keep rolling in this fashion until it’s all rolled up.
- Dab some water onto the ending edge to seal the roll shut. Cut roll into 8 individual sushi slices.
- Repeat until all rice and filling is used up; about 3-4 rolls, depending on how much you stuff them. Serve immediately with optional date syrup and fresh mint.