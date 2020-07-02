Mango Sticky Rice Dessert Sushi

Calling all sushi lovers: Here is your new favorite recipe that mimics the look of sushi but tastes like dessert. Mango sticky rice sushi is made with coconut sugar and coconut milk for a rich, decadent texture. Each roll is filled with fresh slices of mango, which is one of our favorite combinations when mixed with coconut sticky rice.

If you have never made sushi before, this recipe is simple and teaches you the step-by-step on how to make the perfect roll using nori sheets, a type of seaweed. This dessert tastes best when it's fresh but the leftovers will keep good for a day or two in the fridge. Enjoy mango sticky rice sushi all summer long, and because it's refreshing and delicious, everyone will love it!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Sushi isn't always a go-to for vegans because most Japanese restaurants don't have a large variety of veggie sushi, unless it's an avocado roll. It's time to switch up the classic plant-based rolls for something more creative and sweet, like this mango sticky rice dessert.

Make it for: A sweet treat to enjoy after dinner. Make this recipe with your kids and loved ones because it's a fun cooking project to do with a group!

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 40 minutes