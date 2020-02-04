Make Your Own Sweetgreen Salad at Home: Harvest Kale Caesar Bowl

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Harvest Kale Caesar Bowl

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: This salad is full of flavor and in fact, it tastes better if you make it hours or a day before to let the dressing absorb. If you love the Sweetgreen harvest bowl salad, this recipe tastes very similar.

TOTAL TIME: 20 Minutes

Prep: Make: 20 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13

MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch or as a side dish for dinner.

INGREDIENTS

For the Kale Caesar Dressing:

1 1/2 lemons, juiced

1/4 cup (60 ml) tahini

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

pinch sea salt

filtered water, to thin (I used 2-3 tbsp)

Other ingredients:

1 bunch kale (315g, or approx. 6 large stems)

1/2 cup (75g) raw cashews

2 Tbsp. (24g) hemp hearts

1 (70g) apple, thinly sliced

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

2 Tbsp. dried cranberries

3 dates, pits removed and chopped

sea salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS