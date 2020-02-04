Make Your Own Sweetgreen Salad at Home: Harvest Kale Caesar Bowl

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Harvest Kale Caesar Bowl

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: This salad is full of flavor and in fact, it tastes better if you make it hours or a day before to let the dressing absorb. If you love the Sweetgreen harvest bowl salad, this recipe tastes very similar.

TOTAL TIME: 20 Minutes

Prep: Make: 20 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13

MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch or as a side dish for dinner.

INGREDIENTS

For the Kale Caesar Dressing:

  • 1 1/2 lemons, juiced
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) tahini
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • pinch sea salt
  • filtered water, to thin (I used 2-3 tbsp)

Other ingredients:

  • 1 bunch kale (315g, or approx. 6 large stems)
  • 1/2 cup (75g) raw cashews
  • 2 Tbsp. (24g) hemp hearts
  • 1 (70g) apple, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 2 Tbsp. dried cranberries
  • 3 dates, pits removed and chopped
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Make your Kale Caesar Dressing: In a small bowl add lemon juice, tahini, chopped garlic, and sea salt. Whisk to combine. Add splashes of water to thin until desired dressing consistency (I used 2-3 Tbsp.).
  2. Wash kale well. Tear leaves into small bite-sized pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Discard the stems. Pour dressing over kale leaves and toss to combine.
  3. Roast cashews in a saucepan on medium heat, stirring occasionally until cashews are browned, (approx. 6-8 minutes). Let cashews cool slightly then chop and sprinkle over kale salad. Add hemp hearts and toss to combine.
  4. Transfer kale caesar salad into a serving bowl and top with sliced apple, pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and chopped dates. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
