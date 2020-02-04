Make Your Own Sweetgreen Salad at Home: Harvest Kale Caesar Bowl
FROM: @twospoons.ca
WHY WE LOVE IT: This salad is full of flavor and in fact, it tastes better if you make it hours or a day before to let the dressing absorb. If you love the Sweetgreen harvest bowl salad, this recipe tastes very similar.
TOTAL TIME: 20 Minutes
Prep: Make: 20 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13
MAKE IT FOR: A healthy lunch or as a side dish for dinner.
INGREDIENTS
For the Kale Caesar Dressing:
- 1 1/2 lemons, juiced
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) tahini
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- pinch sea salt
- filtered water, to thin (I used 2-3 tbsp)
Other ingredients:
- 1 bunch kale (315g, or approx. 6 large stems)
- 1/2 cup (75g) raw cashews
- 2 Tbsp. (24g) hemp hearts
- 1 (70g) apple, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
- 2 Tbsp. dried cranberries
- 3 dates, pits removed and chopped
- sea salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Make your Kale Caesar Dressing: In a small bowl add lemon juice, tahini, chopped garlic, and sea salt. Whisk to combine. Add splashes of water to thin until desired dressing consistency (I used 2-3 Tbsp.).
- Wash kale well. Tear leaves into small bite-sized pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Discard the stems. Pour dressing over kale leaves and toss to combine.
- Roast cashews in a saucepan on medium heat, stirring occasionally until cashews are browned, (approx. 6-8 minutes). Let cashews cool slightly then chop and sprinkle over kale salad. Add hemp hearts and toss to combine.
- Transfer kale caesar salad into a serving bowl and top with sliced apple, pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and chopped dates. Season with salt and pepper and serve.