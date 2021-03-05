We all have that special sauce we could put on almost anything. For me, I love a creamy aioli made with Veganise, whipped oil, lemon juice, garlic, and a touch of hot sauce for my veggie burgers, artichoke hearts, Nuggs, tater tots, and french fries. It's the ultimate junk-food topping and goes hand and hand with these greasy, fatty, indulgences.

But, when I'm looking for a healthier, lighter condiment for my salad dressing or vegetable pasta, I reach for this secret spicy sauce that has a sweet and savory taste, and the perfect kick of heat. The best part about this recipe is the short ingredient list that includes most of my pantry and fridge staples that I'd rather use up in this recipe rather than dipping veggies in hummus or drizzling date syrup over my oatmeal.

When you make this sauce, mix it in with the pasta and fresh vegetables for a hearty, delicious, plant-based meal, or use it as a salad dressing. If there are any leftovers, store this sauce in a small, tight container in the fridge for up to a couple of days.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Jahnke, @its_nicolettemarie

Secret Spicy Sauce Veggie Pasta