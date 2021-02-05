Enjoying a warm, gooey, chocolate chip cookie with a glass of refreshing plant-based milk can make your entire day, or maybe even your entire week. But, finding the best chocolate chip cookie recipe isn't always that easy because there are tons to chose from. At The Beet, we make it easier for you to find exactly what you're looking for. Every dessert recipe is the most delicious vegan version, easy to make, and made with healthier alternatives to refined sugars, oils, and dairy. Today's recipe of the day is exactly this.

A scrumptious cookie that is ready in two minutes, fairly low in calories, and made with healthier swaps and plant-based ingredients. Not to mention, the two-step baking process requires you to simply mix the batter and microwave the cookie for 40 seconds: It doesn't get much easier than that. The ingredients list is also short and only calls for six plant-based foods including agave for sweetness, but feel free to substitute for maple syrup, monk fruit, or any other healthier-for-you sugar alternative. If you like your cookies, warm, soft, and melting with chocolate, then you will absolutely this recipe.

Recipe Developer: @lively.tay