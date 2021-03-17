It’s St. Patrick's Day and although pubs and bars in many cities may still be closed, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate at all! Let’s trade in bar-hopping for indulging in a classic St. Patrick’s Day treat, a Vegan Shamrock Shake. This delicious green milkshake is so simple to make and only requires a handful of ingredients.

Let’s talk about this recipe: It’s dairy-free and gets its color from an all-natural ingredient. No need for toxic green food coloring when you’ve got...spinach! Yes, read that right. Spinach. But don’t worry because you don’t taste it at all. However, if you still feel a little weird using this powerhouse veggie in your milkshake you can always sub it for a pinch of spirulina or matcha powder.

This recipe also calls for one pint of vegan Vanilla Ice Cream, but if you don’t feel like using Vanilla Ice Cream feel free to go a more homemade route and use a can of coconut milk. Pour it into a resealable plastic bag, freeze it overnight, remove from the freezer, break it into pieces and blend with the rest of the ingredients! If you do use this method, your milkshake won’t be quite as rich and creamy, but it is a healthier alternative for those who want it!

JD Raymundo

Vegan Shamrock Shake INGREDIENTS 1 Pint Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream, or 2 Cans Coconut Milk

½ - 1 Cup Dairy-Free Milk, unsweetened

¼ Cup - 1 Cup Spinach, alternatively you can use a pinch of matcha powder or spirulina

¼ Tsp Peppermint Extract

Vegan Whip Cream to Garnish INSTRUCTIONS Using Ice Cream Scoop your ice cream into a blender, along with ¼ Cup Dairy-Free Milk, ½ Cup Spinach, and ¼ Tsp Peppermint Extract. Blend until smooth and completely combined, scraping the sides as needed. Add more non-dairy milk if you don’t want your shake too thick and more spinach to reach the desired color. There should be no more bits of spinach visible. Pour into a cup, top with some vegan whipped cream, and any of your other favorite toppings. Enjoy! Using Can of Coconut Milk Shake your cans of coconut milk to mix it up and carefully pour it into a resealable plastic bag. Freeze it overnight. Remove from the freezer and break into pieces by either bashing it against your counter or hitting it with a rolling pin. Add your frozen coconut milk pieces into the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Use only a splash of non-dairy milk to start with and slowly add more until you get your desired consistency. Pour it into a cup and garnish it with your favorite toppings!