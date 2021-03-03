Experimenting with new dessert recipes is always an exciting challenge, but what makes it even more fun is when you're baking with dairy and egg alternatives that make your masterpiece a tad bit healthier. When you find the plant-based yogurt, vegan egg, and nut-based milk which work the best for you, depending on consistency, and taste, you'll use those ingredients on repeat and bake more, healthier, alternatives to your favorite guilty-pleasures.

Today's recipe of the day is a moist, gooey, delicious chai spiced pear cake drizzled with a melt-in-your-mouth creamy vanilla glaze that tastes just as good on its own. When you mix together the ingredients to make the glaze, it's tempting to eat the frosting by the spoonful. I like to keep an extra bowl in the fridge and dip strawberries and chocolate when I need a sweet fix. But besides the icing on the cake, the loaf has a soft spongey texture with little bits of sweet pear and crisp, sugary, flakey edges that will make the end piece your favorite part about this cake. When you feel it's time to switch up your go-to vanilla, chocolate, or carrot cake, this recipe will give your taste buds an entirely different experience of flavor. Since spring is on its way, try to lighten-up your desserts by using fruits for natural sweetness and plant-based ingredients to reduce inflammation. Happy baking!

Recipe Developer: Nikki Jahnke, @its_nicolettemarie