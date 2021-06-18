The longest day of the year is just around the corner which means the party lasts this weekend. To celebrate the Summer Equinox this Sunday, we rounded up four light, delicious, plant-based recipes including a coconut sake gin cocktail so you have something to sip on until the sun goes down.

Whether you're hosting a small get-together or want to eat clean in honor of the new season, make our healthy citrus salad topped with mango and pomegranate for a refreshing taste. For dinner, preheat the oven and enjoy homemade veggie burgers made with quality ingredients like sweet potatoes, white beans, and superfoods. Lastly, for dessert, treat yourself and the guest to chocolate protein bars with pink pitaya jelly, similar to a snickers bar but healthier and filled with a tangy fruit jelly.

Lime, Mint, Coconut Cocktail with Sake and Gin

Recipe Developer: Cassandra Rosen

Coconut Saketini Ingredients 1 oz Tussock Jumper Sake

1/2 oz London Dry Gin

1 oz coconut water

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz coconut syrup

Mint sprigs

Lime wedges Instructions In mixing glass, muddle a mint sprig and 1 lime wedge. Add liquids and shake for 30 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in a tall glass. Garnish with mint and lime.

Healthy Summer Salad with Fresh Mango and Pomegranate Seeds

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Prep Time: 5-10 minutes

Healthy Summer Salad with Fresh Mango and Pomegranate Seeds Serves 4 people Ingredients Shredded kale + arugula ⁣

Mango cubes ⁣

Avocado ⁣

Hemp seeds ⁣

Cucumber slices ⁣

Pomegranate seeds ⁣

Balsamic vinaigrette ⁣ Instructions Shred and cut vegetables. Add vegetables to lettuce. Mix together the dressing and enjoy!

Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers

Recipe Developer: Ambitious Kitchen

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Cook Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 35 Minutes

Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers Serves 4 Ingredients For the burgers: ⅔ cup mashed, cooked sweet potato (or about ½ medium cooked peeled sweet potato)

1 (15 ounces) can of white beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs (or sub gluten-free bread crumbs)

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (or ¼ teaspoon ground ginger)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup diced cilantro

1/4 cup diced green onion

½ teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes

½ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Toasted sesame oil, for cooking For serving: Vegan mayo

Nasoya Spicy Kimchi

1 avocado, sliced

Sliced red onion

4 whole-grain or gluten-free hamburger buns Instructions Place mashed sweet potato and white beans into the bowl of a food processor with the blade attached. Blend until well-combined, and then transfer mixture to a large bowl. Next add in panko bread crumbs, ginger, garlic powder, cilantro, green onion, turmeric, and cayenne. Generously season with salt and pepper, and mix with a spatula until ingredients are well incorporated. Taste, adjust seasonings, and add additional salt and pepper if necessary. Use your hands to form four even patties about ½ inch thick. You’ll need to compact them with your hands so they stick together well. Place on a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes. You can clean up a bit while the burgers sit. Add sesame oil to a nonstick skillet or griddle and place over medium heat. Add each burger to the skillet and cook for about 2-4 minutes, until golden brown, then carefully flip the burger and cook another 2-4 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to buns or lettuce wraps, or serve as is. Finally, top each burger with Nasoya Spicy Kimchi, avocado slices, red onion.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition for just burger + kimchi: Calories: 147.2 | Total Fat: 0.3 g | Saturated Fat: 0.0 g | Total Carbohydrate: 19.8 g | Dietary Fiber: 6.8 g | Sugars: 2.4 g | Protein: 7.2 g

Chocolate Protein Bars with Pink Pitaya Jelly