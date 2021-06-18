Make These 4 Energizing Recipes to Celebrate the Summer Equinox
The longest day of the year is just around the corner which means the party lasts this weekend. To celebrate the Summer Equinox this Sunday, we rounded up four light, delicious, plant-based recipes including a coconut sake gin cocktail so you have something to sip on until the sun goes down.
Whether you're hosting a small get-together or want to eat clean in honor of the new season, make our healthy citrus salad topped with mango and pomegranate for a refreshing taste. For dinner, preheat the oven and enjoy homemade veggie burgers made with quality ingredients like sweet potatoes, white beans, and superfoods. Lastly, for dessert, treat yourself and the guest to chocolate protein bars with pink pitaya jelly, similar to a snickers bar but healthier and filled with a tangy fruit jelly.
Lime, Mint, Coconut Cocktail with Sake and Gin
Recipe Developer: Cassandra Rosen
Coconut Saketini
Ingredients
- 1 oz Tussock Jumper Sake
- 1/2 oz London Dry Gin
- 1 oz coconut water
- 1/2 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz coconut syrup
- Mint sprigs
- Lime wedges
Instructions
- In mixing glass, muddle a mint sprig and 1 lime wedge.
- Add liquids and shake for 30 seconds.
- Strain over fresh ice in a tall glass. Garnish with mint and lime.
Healthy Summer Salad with Fresh Mango and Pomegranate Seeds
Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen
Prep Time: 5-10 minutes
Healthy Summer Salad with Fresh Mango and Pomegranate Seeds
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- Shredded kale + arugula
- Mango cubes
- Avocado
- Hemp seeds
- Cucumber slices
- Pomegranate seeds
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions
- Shred and cut vegetables.
- Add vegetables to lettuce.
- Mix together the dressing and enjoy!
Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers
Recipe Developer: Ambitious Kitchen
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Cook Time: 5 Minutes
Total Time: 35 Minutes
Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers
Serves 4
Ingredients
For the burgers:
- ⅔ cup mashed, cooked sweet potato (or about ½ medium cooked peeled sweet potato)
- 1 (15 ounces) can of white beans, rinsed and drained
- 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs (or sub gluten-free bread crumbs)
- 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (or ¼ teaspoon ground ginger)
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 cup diced cilantro
- 1/4 cup diced green onion
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Toasted sesame oil, for cooking
For serving:
- Vegan mayo
- Nasoya Spicy Kimchi
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Sliced red onion
- 4 whole-grain or gluten-free hamburger buns
Instructions
- Place mashed sweet potato and white beans into the bowl of a food processor with the blade attached. Blend until well-combined, and then transfer mixture to a large bowl.
- Next add in panko bread crumbs, ginger, garlic powder, cilantro, green onion, turmeric, and cayenne. Generously season with salt and pepper, and mix with a spatula until ingredients are well incorporated. Taste, adjust seasonings, and add additional salt and pepper if necessary.
- Use your hands to form four even patties about ½ inch thick. You’ll need to compact them with your hands so they stick together well. Place on a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes. You can clean up a bit while the burgers sit.
- Add sesame oil to a nonstick skillet or griddle and place over medium heat. Add each burger to the skillet and cook for about 2-4 minutes, until golden brown, then carefully flip the burger and cook another 2-4 minutes.
- Remove from heat and transfer to buns or lettuce wraps, or serve as is. Finally, top each burger with Nasoya Spicy Kimchi, avocado slices, red onion.
Recipe Notes
Nutrition for just burger + kimchi: Calories: 147.2 | Total Fat: 0.3 g | Saturated Fat: 0.0 g | Total Carbohydrate: 19.8 g | Dietary Fiber: 6.8 g | Sugars: 2.4 g | Protein: 7.2 g
Chocolate Protein Bars with Pink Pitaya Jelly
Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie
Chocolate Protein Bars with Pink Pitaya Jelly
Ingredients
Layer 1:
- 10 Medjool dates
- 100 g pecans or use almond meal
- Pinch of salt
- 2 scoops of chocolate protein powder
- 1 big tbsp almond butter (or peanut butter)
Layer 2:
- 1 frozen pack pink pitaya or use a frozen berry mix
- 2 g agar-agar (jelly-like substance)
- 2 tbs coconut sugar or maple syrup
Layer 3:
- 150 g vegan black chocolate
Instructions
- Mix all 1 layer ingredients in a food processor until you get a sticky dough. Scoop the dough in a silicone bar tray.
- Press it down with your fingers. Put it in the freezer while making the jelly.
- Layer 2: heat the pitaya pulp or berry mixture, add sugar and agar agar and turn off the heat before it starts cooking. Let it cool before scooping it onto the base.
- Put the bars in the freezer for at least 30 min.
- Melt the chocolate and dip the bars in the chocolate. Keep the bars in the fridge or in an airtight container in the freezer.