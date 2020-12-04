Around the holiday season, there's nothing quite as comforting as whipping yourself up a sweet treat. We partnered with Laird Superfood to bring you three dessert recipes that are stunningly easy, totally indulgent and loaded with good-for-you ingredients, thanks to the brand's fantastic range of dairy-free creamers, hot chocolates and Instafuel instant coffee mixes.

Whether you're in the mood for a Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate topped with non-dairy whipped cream, Chai Muffins with Vanilla Glaze, or an Orange Turmeric Loaf that is sure to impress a crowd, these three plant-based recipes are festive, delicious, and easy to make.

Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate Have you ever had a chance to try frozen hot chocolate? It sounds a little contradicting, but this sweet treat is a popular way to enjoy hot cocoa in a slushie-like drink that's appropriate for every season. Typically, this menu item is not vegan friendly, as it contains dairy, but we were easily able to make it dairy-free thanks to Laird Superfood. We’re taking this frozen hot chocolate a step further by using Laird’s Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms and adding some holiday spirit to it with a touch of peppermint, so this drink is not only festive and delicious, but actually includes mushroom extracts like Maitake, Reishi, and Chaga to help support your overall wellbeing. So sit back, relax, and blend yourself up some Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate. Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 5 Min

Total Time: 10 Min

Servings: 2-4 People Ingredients 6 oz Vegan Dark Chocolate

¼ Cup Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms

½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

3 Cups Ice

¼ Tsp Peppermint Extract

Vegan Whipped Cream Instructions Using a double boiler, melt your dark chocolate in a bowl. Alternatively, you can melt your chocolate in the microwave for 30-second intervals, mixing in between until smooth. Once your chocolate is melted, whisk in the Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms until well combined. Whisk your non-dairy milk into your melted chocolate a little bit at time until fully combined. To a blender add your ice, maple syrup, melted chocolate mixture, and peppermint extract. Blend until completely smooth. If you prefer your frozen hot chocolate a little bit thinner, you can add a splash of non-dairy milk in until you get your desired consistency. Serve in a glass, top it off with vegan whipped cream, and garnish with chocolate shavings. Serve with a spoon and straw. Enjoy!

Vanilla Glazed Chai Muffins Chai is a great drink option for the colder months because it's aromatic and calming, and it's perfect to drink in the mornings or when winding down for the night. Now, imagine all the greatness chai tea has to offer but in the form of a delicious, spice-filled vanilla glazed muffin! For this Vanilla Glazed Chai Muffin, we are using Laird Superfood's Chai Instafuel. This mixture is just as aromatic as any chai tea you’ve had, with an added boost from natural occurring MCT's. While the product takes just seconds to make a perfect cup of chai, in this recipe, we're using the mix to whip up some beautifully spiced Vanilla Glazed Chai Muffins, perfect for busy mornings or a guilt-free dessert. Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 17 Min

Total Time: 27 Min

Servings: 12 Muffins Ingredients ½ Cup Vegan Butter, room temperature

¼ Cup Neutral Oil

¼ Cup Coconut Sugar

½ Cup Apple Sauce

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

2 ⅔ Cups All-Purpose Flour

¼ Cup Laird Superfood Chai Instafuel

1 ½ Tsp Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Baking Soda

¼ Tsp Salt

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk For the Vanilla Glaze 3 Tbsp Vegan Butter, melted

1 Tbsp Non-Dairy Milk

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1 Cup Powdered Sugar Instructions Preheat your oven to 425°F and line a muffin tray with muffin liners. Set aside. In a large bowl, add your butter, oil, and sugar. Whisk together until combined. Add your apple sauce and vanilla extract and whisk again until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together your flour, Laird Superfood Chai Instafuel, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. To your bowl of wet ingredients, add a portion of your dry ingredients and fold it in until it’s just mixed. Then add in a portion of your non-dairy milk and fold that in until it’s just mixed. Keep alternating between the two until it’s all combined, being sure not to over mix. Scoop your muffin mixture evenly into your muffin tray. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Turn your oven off and leave it in the oven for an additional 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it cool down for 10 minutes. Remove your muffins from the tray and transfer them to a wire rack to finish cooling. While muffins are cooling, make the glaze by combining the glaze ingredients into a bowl. Once muffins are cooled down, dip your muffins into the glaze and let it set. If you have any leftover glaze, feel free to double glaze it. Enjoy!

Orange Turmeric Loaf This Orange Turmeric Loaf cake might be my new favorite cake because it’s moist, sweet without being too saccharine, and has a beautiful zesty orange flavor to it that's perfect for the holiday season. The key ingredient for this sweet bread is Laird Superfood's Turmeric Superfood Creamer, a powerhouse of a non-dairy creamer that contains turmeric. The creamer also boasts naturally-occurring MCT’s, is free of additives, and is 100% vegan. Laird Superfood's Turmeric Superfood Creamer works so well in this recipe, especially when combined with the flavor profile from the oranges. You’re not going to want to skip out on this one, we promise. Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 45 Min

Total Time: 60 Min

Servings: 8-10 Slices Ingredients 2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

2 Tsp Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Salt

¼ Cup Laird Superfood Turmeric Superfood Creamer

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk

¼ Cup Oil

½ Cup Vegan Butter, melted

½ Cup Sugar

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

Zest from 1 Orange For the Glaze 1 Cup Powdered Sugar

1 Tbsp Non-Dairy Milk

1 Tbsp Orange Zest Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or lightly grease with vegan butter. Set aside. In a bowl, add your flour, baking powder, salt, and Laird Superfood's Turmeric Superfood Creamer. Mix until well combined. In a separate bowl, add your non-dairy milk, oil, melted vegan butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and orange zest. Mix until well combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in your dry mixture into your wet mixture in thirds. Mix it until it is just combined, being sure not to over mix. Pour your batter into your loaf pan and bake it in the oven for 30 - 45 minutes. To test out if your loaf is fully baked, stick a toothpick in the middle and if it comes out clean it’s ready. Set it aside and let it cool for 10-20 minutes. While it’s cooling, make the glaze by combining all the glaze ingredients to a bowl. Pour your glaze over your loaf and let it set. Slice into it and enjoy!

