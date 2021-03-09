Warm weather is approaching and springtime is almost here, which means we naturally eat lighter foods that are refreshing like crunchy salads and fruit bowls. Many of us also love to switch up our go-to winter wines or liquor for simple cocktails made with fresh herbs and citrus.

Today's recipe of the day is an alcoholic drink inspired by welcoming in a new season. In this cocktail, you will savor the refreshing flavors of hydrating coconut water, zesty lime juice, and cool mint, all while enjoying your favorite beverages, bitter gin, and dry sake. Every sip will take you to a dream destination or on a tropical vacation and get you in the mood for the new season.

The best news? Sake is fermented rice alcohol that vegans can get behind because it's mostly made with water, rice, yeast, and koi, a fungus that breaks down into sugar, therefore, there are no animal products derived from sake. In addition, a vast majority of gins are vegan, including London Dry, the brand we use in this recipe.

Coconut water is a nutrient-dense liquid that contains Vitamin C, Magnesium, Potassium, and Calcium. Shockingly enough, just one cup of coconut water has 2 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber. In addition to its healthy vitamins and minerals, coconut water also helps restore hydration and replenish electrolytes after a sweat session or during physical activities. In this case, you'll be adding it to a cocktail which may reduce your risks of hangover or feeling dehydrated.

Recipe Developer: Cassandra Rosen, WSET 2 Educator