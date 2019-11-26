Make it in Under 25 Minutes: Protein Packed Tofu Satay Bowl

RECIPE OF THE DAY: Tofu Satay Bowl

FROM: @thelittleplantation

It's full of protein and only takes 25 minutes to make.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes Cook: 15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7

A healthy lunch or dinner.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE SATAY SAUCE:

4 tbs tamari or soy sauce

1/2 cup/100ml almond milk (see tips for alternative)

2 tbs maple syrup (see tips for alternative)

4 tbs/60ml about the juice of 2 fresh limes

1/2 cup/100ml natural crunchy peanut butter (I used this brand - no affiliate)

4 garlic cloves

2-inch piece of garlic, peeled tsp minced ginger

INGREDIENTS:

100g of rice noodles (I used these)

1/2 cucumber

200g broccoli or broccolini/tenderstem + a pinch of salt

280g firm tofu + a splash of veggie oil + a pinch of salt

Handful of sesame seeds (black and/or white)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Start by making the satay sauce; combine all the satay sauce ingredients in a small blender (think Magic Bullet style), once smooth, set aside.

Heat a pot full of water, bringing the water to the boil. Once boiled, turn off the heat and place your rice noodles in boiling water for about 3 minutes (or follow the instructions on the package). Discard the water immediately when done and pour some cold water over the noodles to stop them from cooking further!

Whilst the water for the noodles is heating up, wash and cut the cucumber into slices. Set aside.

Also, prepare the broccoli/broccolini by giving them a good wash, chopping off the stalky bits and boiling them in hot water for about 5 minutes or until the broccoli is still crisp, but warm and just cooked. Discard the hot water, splash the broccoli with cold water to stop it from cooking further and set aside.

Take your firm tofu and discard the water it came in. Place the tofu on a kitchen towel to soak up any residual moisture and then gently place another kitchen towel on top, press lightly and carefully absorbing more moisture. Next, cut the tofu into equal sized cubes, place in a non-stick frying pan together with a splash of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt. Over a low heat, gently brown.

Serve warm noodles, cucumber, broccoli and tofu immediately with a dash of satay sauce. Enjoy!