Drink More Matcha: Mango Matcha Shakes Packed with Vitamin C

Magical Mango Matcha Shakes

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Why we love it: Other than drinking a beautiful green juice topped with fresh fruit, this drink has amazing health benefits and filled with plant-based protein. You will wow your loved ones with this smoothie blend and it may become your go-to recipe.

Health Benefits: Matcha has incredible health benefits, especially when we are all trying to stay healthy and germ-free right now. Matcha is a powerful source of Vitamin C and Zinc, which are both powerful immune boosters (Zinc knocks out anything in its path while C builds up your defenses). Everything you need to know about matcha can be found here. This smoothie is also packed with antioxidants and helps prevent bloating. You can increase your protein intake by adding seeds to your smoothie mixes like flax, chia, hemp, and more.

Make it for: An energizing breakfast or a quick and healthy snack. Pour it in a glass and drink it on the go or eat it in a bowl and top it with fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, and a teaspoon of almond butter.

Ingredients 1 frozen banana

1 tsp matcha powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk/lite coconut milk

1/2 avocado

1 cup of frozen mango

1 scoop vanilla Vega protein powder, (or other vanilla protein powder)

Optional

kiwi or other fruit