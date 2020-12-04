There are thousands of banana bread recipes online and deciding which one to make is a guessing game. Instead of saying, "eeny, meeny, miny, moe," we found the most delicious and healthiest double chocolate banana bread recipe with bursts of warm, rich chocolate chips.

This recipe is vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, and soy-free, perfect for anyone with allergies or diet restrictions, and yet, you would have no idea the bread is made without milk or eggs. Instead, ingredients call for healthier alternatives like flaxseed meal for an egg substitute, monk fruit sugar which has 0 calories, low-carb pancake mix, and naturally sweet cocoa for a rich chocolatey flavor. The bread is topped with Lily's vegan dark chocolate chips, which taste better than the real thing, in my opinion.

The best part is that this banana bread is much lower in calories than traditional recipes. Drum roll, please! The entire bread is 200 calories, contains only 24 grams of carbs, 4 grams of plant protein, and just 4.75 grams of sugar. Tell that to your best friend after they take a bite, and shock them!

This banana bread is most delicious when served immediately, hot and fresh out of the oven. Enjoy a slice, or two, with a glass of chilled plant milk, and enjoy! Make this dessert for your loved ones this holiday season, or surprise them with the loaf for breakfast.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Elisheva, @mysweetbelly

Double Chocolate Banana Bread Serves 12 Slices Ingredients 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal

3 tablespoons water

1 cup Lakanto Low-Carb & High Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix

1/2 cup Dutch-process cocoa (The Fresh Market label)

1 teaspoon baking soda (aluminum-free)

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

3 large very ripe bananas (about 1 1/2 cups mashed)

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted and slightly cooled

3/4 cup golden Lakanto monk fruit sugar (0 calories)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup dark chocolate, vegan chocolate chips (I alternate between the Enjoy Life and Lily's Stevia sweetened dark morsels) Instructions Before: Heat oven to 350F and spray a 9x5in a pan with non-stick cooking spray (I use coco oil cooking spray) Combine the flaxseed meal and the water in a sauce cup. Let sit for 10 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, combine Lakanto flour, cocoa, baking soda, and pink salt. In a large bowl, mash the bananas using a fork. Add the melted coco oil, stir. Then add the vanilla and flaxseed meal. **the flax "egg" should have a somewhat thick consistency. If not, stir again and let sit for 2-3 minute while you are whisking these wet ingredients** Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients bowl, and whisk together. The consistency should be dough-like. Stir in 1/2 cup of the chocolate chips. Pour banana bread mix into the pan, flatten with a spatula. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 chocolate chips atop the bread. Bake for 60 minutes, or until you can stick a toothpick into the bread and it comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes. Run a butter knife around the edges of the bread and remove it from the tin. Carefully remove and let cool on a wire cooling rack. Cut into slices and serve immediately.

**Wrap leftovers in plastic wrap or an airtight container up to 4 days, or store in the freezer sealed up to 1 month (make sure to defrost and reheat**

Nutritional Information

Servings: 12 slices

Calories: 200

Carbohydrates: 24g

Sugar: 4.75g

Protein: 4g

Fat: 5.8g