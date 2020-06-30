Do you love eating raw cookie dough and cake batter? If yes, you will love this recipe. Introducing the best birthday cake protein bites made with real plant-based ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Each bite tastes like cake batter but won't give you the same feeling of fullness. Enjoy a protein bite as a post-workout snack or a treat to enjoy after dinner. This recipe calls for two scoops of vanilla plant-based protein powder, we recommend using Vega protein powder for a sweet vanilla taste.

If you or a best friend have a birthday coming up soon, make them these treats and package them in a glass container with a ribbon tied at the top. There's no better way to surprise someone with a healthy alternative to the birthday cake! The best part about this recipe is that it's a two-step process and super easy to make. We recommend using all-natural kinds of butter and organic ingredients for better quality taste. Store these bites in the refrigerator for up to one week and enjoy them as an occasional snack or dessert. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria

Why we love it: Protein bites are convenient to enjoy when you're on the go and make the perfect post-workout snack. These bites are joyful and easy to make, there is no hassle involved!

Make it for: A post-workout treat or an on-the-go snack. Double the recipe and save the other batch in your fridge to enjoy during the week.