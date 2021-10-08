Lorna Maseko, an award-winning international celebrity chef most recognized in her home country of South Africa is on a mission to empower and inspire South African women with her love for culinary arts.

Many of the meals she cooks are influenced by her roots and people from all over the world love her cooking, especially when she occasionally makes plant-based meals like this one she exclusively shared with The Beet just for you.

Maseko prepared a roasted butternut seasoned with garam masala with toasted seeds, curried cowpeas and garlic, vegan butter, and homemade coriander naan for dipping. Make this warm, hearty, sweet, and savory dish all season long to fill you up in the most satisfying way.

Why This Recipe is Sustainable by Lorna Maseko

"This is one of my favorite recipes because not only is it tasty but it ticks all the comfort one needs from a plate. I’ve used cowpeas because they are indigenous to Southern and West Africa. I love that the leaves can be eaten as Morongo which is really popular in South Africa, the beans can be ground as flour and the whole bean is a good source of protein. Cowpeas grow mostly in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KZN, they are packed with protein, fiber, and micronutrients that your body needs to function at its optimum. I’m all about using the whole vegetable therefore to enjoy roasted pumpkin and use the seeds as part of the dish or separate snack is a winner for me. Cowpeas are also climate-smart and sustainable as they are drought resistant and add nitrogen and phosphorus to the soil, regenerating and healing the soil damaged by monoculture. Their quick growth (60 days from seed to harvest) and rapid ground cover help prevent soil erosion, making them a necessary player in agroecology and sustainable agriculture."

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Lorna Maseko's Roasted Butternut Seasoned in Garam Masala With Homemade Naan

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Butternut Squash

2tbs Olive Oil

2tbs Garam Masala

Salt and Pepper

Cowpeas

2tbs Olive oil

1 Chopped Onion

2 Garlic Cloves, crushed

1tbs Curry Powder

3 Tomatoes – chopped

1tbs ground ginger

250g Cowpeas, soaked for an hour

2 Curry leaves

1tbs brown sugar

1tbs tomato paste

1 Vegetable stock cube

1 ½ Cup water

Handful Chopped Coriander

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 180 Degrees Cut butternut into half-moons, leaving the skin on, then remove all the seeds. Toast in the oven then seasons to use later. Place butternut on a tray and drizzle olive oil, sprinkle garam masala, and season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and roast for 20mins. To make cowpeas, drizzle olive oil in a pan at medium heat and sauté onions till soft. Then add garlic, curry powder and allow these aromatics to cook for about 2mins. Then add the tomatoes, ginger, cowpeas, brown sugar, tomato paste. Stir and bring to a gentle simmer for 3mins. Then add vegetable stock, cover cowpeas with water and add curry leaves. Allow the beans to simmer for 30mins until the sauce has been reduced by half. Remove the roasted butternut from the oven, plate with toasted seeds, and serve with curried cowpeas and garlic, butter, and coriander naan bread. Best served with brown rice or naan bread….

Naan Bread

Makes 2 pieces

Ingredients

2 Cups Flour

Pinch of salt

1tbs Sugar

1 cup warm water

50g Softened Vegan Butter

Handful chopped coriander

2tbs Crushed garlic

Instructions

For the naan bread, in a bowl add flour, salt, and sugar. Combine then create a well. Pour water and knead until pliable and smooth. Flour your surface and divide the dough into 8 equal parts then shape into ovals using a rolling pin. Heat up a pan and place naan dough ovals and cook for 3-4mins until cooked through – they should have beautiful charred marks. In a bowl combine, butter, crushed garlic, and coriander. Remove naan from pan, then spread some butter, garlic, and chopped coriander mixture, season with coarse salt. Repeat with the remaining dough. Enjoy with garam masala butternut and curried cowpeas.

Nutritionals

Calories 572 | Total Fat 21.7g | Saturated Fat 5.2g | Cholestorol 8mg | Sodium 261mg | Total Carbohydrates 106.2g | Dietary Fiber 10.8g | Total Sugars 19g | Protein 12.5g | Calcium 117mg | Iron 6mg | Potassium 961mg |