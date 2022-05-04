Lindt’s First Dairy-Free Oat Milk Chocolate Bars Are Here

Lindt & Sprungli unveiled vegan chocolate nearly two years ago, but until now, Americans could not find the rich dairy-free treat stateside. The popular Swiss Chocolatier is finally bringing its oat milk-based chocolate bars across the Atlantic, launching The Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk nationally. To replicate the creamy and rich texture of Lindt’s traditional chocolate bars, the company used a blend of almond paste and gluten-free oat milk powder to produce the new bars.

Now, chocolate-lovers worldwide can find Lindt’s new oat milk chocolate bar selection. The Classic Recipe OatMilk range will feature two flavors: an Orignal OatMilk Chocolate and a Salted Caramel variety. The most recent launch follows the company's releases in Canada and the United Kingdom. Canadian shoppers can purchase Original, Hazelnut, and Salted Caramel flavors, and consumers in the U.K. can purchase Smooth and Hazelnut varieties.

“We are constantly looking for ways to create chocolate that everyone can enjoy. We are thrilled to bring this new product to U.S. consumers,” Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja said. “Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk bars will deliver the same smooth, creamy experience as our Lindt Classic Recipe milk chocolate, all without the dairy.”

The Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk became available to American customers in March 2022. The 3.5-ounce chocolate bars will be available for $4.49 online and at select retailers nationwide.

Lindt’s Dairy-Free Chocolate Products

Despite this being Americans’ first taste of Lindt’s vegan chocolate, the major confectionery company first debuted its dairy-free chocolate line in 2020. The company launched its HELLO brand in Germany, featuring Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and Cookie flavors. Until recently, the brand’s vegan development stayed relatively stagnant following the initial HELLO release.

But last November, Lindt announced that it would expand its vegan chocolate selection with its new Classic Recipe range, revealing the Vegan Smooth and Vegan Hazelnut flavors. The two products became available in the UK for this year’s Veganuary celebration. Lindt’s plant-based push is motivated by the growth in consumer interest in vegan foods in the US. Now, approximately 48 percent of U.S. consumers now look for “plant-based” food at grocery stores.

Growing Vegan Chocolate Market

Lindt joins several other major chocolatiers in recent plant-based forays: Last October, Cadbury launched its Plant Bar selection after a significant delay initially intended to debut in January 2021. Other chocolate giants including Hershey’s and Nestle have developed dairy-free alternatives to their coveted sweets. Hershey reinvented its signature milk chocolate bar with an oat milk-based recipe, featuring two flavors including Extra Creamy Almond & Sea Salt and Classic Dark.

Plant-based treats continue to gain popularity. Current estimates show that the global vegan chocolate market is worth $328.7 million by 2021. The market is expected to grow to over $1 billion by 2028, growing at unprecedented rates. Consumers have started leaning towards plant-based foods for every purchase, and the confectionary category is no exception. The entire vegan confectionery market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2027 with millennials and Gen-Z consumers noted to be fueling the industry.

