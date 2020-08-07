The popular Swiss chocolatier, Lindt & Sprüngli, who is best known for smooth chocolate truffles with a creamy filling and chocolate shell, is now launching their first-ever vegan milk chocolate bars.

Now, if you're plant-based and love rich, sinful chocolate, you will be excited to know that these bars are made with oat milk instead of dairy. Oat-based milk is creamier and thicker than most nut-milks so we can expect a smooth, creamy chocolate taste and texture. To make high-quality chocolate vegan, these new bars will cost $3.39 per 100-gram bar.

These bars come in three different flavors: Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and Cookie. On the packaging, you will see an image of the ingredients used to make each flavor. In addition, the bars are wrapped in eco-friendly recycled materials.

We hope that Lindt will sell in the states but right now these chocolate bars will be available in Germany this November under the HELLO line. This line is part of Lindt's innovative mission to create new and modern products for the market.

