What is a Rhubarb Fool? It's a traditional English custard that's light, sweet, and tangy topped with freshly whipped cream. It's a perfect dessert to enjoy on a warm spring day because it's refreshing, healthy, and gorgeous to look at. Enjoy the mouse-like dessert with a plant-based biscuit just like the Brits do! This recipe calls for rose water which is optional but adds a pretty scent and pink color. Chop pistachio nuts and add them to the top of the whipped 'cream'. Serve in a glass cup or bowl for presentation and enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Rhubarb is in season and its the perfect time to take advantage of this spring taste which is both sweet and savory.

Make it for: Tea time! Set up a tea set outside and enjoy this delcious dessert with a cup of British tea and a side of biscuits.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 20 minutes

Rhubarb Fool Serves 4 people Ingredients 1 3/4 cup forced rhubarb

1 3/4 cup of coconut yogurt

6 tbsp. maple syrup or syrup of choice

1 tbsp. rose water (optional)

chopped Pistachio nuts to serve.

2 tbsp. caster sugar Instructions Preheat the oven to 320°F/160°C Cut the rhubarb into 2-inch pieces discarding any rough ends. Place the rhubarb in a baking dish and drizzle with 2tbs maple syrup. Tightly cover with foil and place in the oven for about 20 minutes. It needs to be completely soft all the way through and can be broken down with a fork. So check on it and give it longer if you need to. Rhubarb varies in thickness. Once you’re happy with how it’s cooked remove from the oven and allow to cool completely with the foil still covering it. Once it’s cooled, empty the contents of the tray into a sieve over a small pan. Reserving both, Set the rhubarb aside in a bowl.

Add the sugar to the rhubarb and bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer until the juices have reduced by about a ¼. Set aside to cool. Place the yogurt into the bowl of a free-standing mixer, or you can use an electric handheld whisk. Whip until thick and fluffy, whilst the mixer is still going gradually add the remaining maple syrup and rose water. Gentle fold the rhubarb through the yogurt and serve in 4 glasses or small bowls. You can place this in the fridge until ready serve. Just before serving to add a drizzle of the syrup and some chopped pistachio nuts. This is lovely served with shortbread biscuits.