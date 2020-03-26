Vegan Lemon Chickenless Piccata With Quorn’s Meatless Vegan Fillets

Lemon Meatless Chicken Piccata

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients

  • 2 Packs Meatless Vegan Fillets
  • ½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
  • 1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
  • ½ Cup All-Purpose Flour
  • ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan, shredded
  • ½ Tsp Salt
  • ¼ Cup Fresh Parsley, minced
  • ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
  • Oil for cooking

For the Lemon Sauce

  • 3 Tbsp Vegan Butter
  • ¼ Cup Dry White Wine
  • 3 Tbsp Lemon Juice
  • 1 Tsp All-purpose Flour

Instructions

  1. On a microwave-safe dish, place your Meatless Vegan Fillets in the microwave. Microwave for 2 Minutes. Remove from the microwave and set aside.
  2. In a shallow dish, combine your non-dairy milk and lemon juice. In a second shallow dish, combine your flour, vegan parm, salt, parsley, and garlic powder.
  3. Take your fillets and evenly coat in the flour mixture, dredge it in the non-dairy milk mixture, and then coat it again in the flour mixture. Place on a baking tray or plate. Repeat with the rest of the fillets.
  4. Heat about 1 Tbsp of oil in a large non-stick pan or skillet over low-medium heat. Once oil is heated, cook 4 of your fillets at a time for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown. Flip and cook for another 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from the pan onto a plate with a paper towel. Repeat with the other batches, adding another 1 Tbsp of oil in between batches.
  5. Once all your fillets are cooked, remove and place it in a turned-off oven to keep it warm. While you make the lemon sauce.
  6. In the same pan, you used to cook your fillets, melt your vegan butter. Once melted add your dry white wine and lemon juice. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Let it reduce for 3-5 minutes and whisk in 1 tsp of all-purpose flour. Once it begins to thicken, remove from the heat. If you find it gets too thick, add a splash of water or veggie stock.
  7. Drizzle your sauce over the fillets and serve right away. Enjoy!
