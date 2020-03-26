Vegan Lemon Chickenless Piccata With Quorn’s Meatless Vegan Fillets
Lemon Meatless Chicken Piccata
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Difficulty: Medium
Ingredients
- 2 Packs Meatless Vegan Fillets
- ½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- 1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
- ½ Cup All-Purpose Flour
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan, shredded
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Cup Fresh Parsley, minced
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
- Oil for cooking
For the Lemon Sauce
- 3 Tbsp Vegan Butter
- ¼ Cup Dry White Wine
- 3 Tbsp Lemon Juice
- 1 Tsp All-purpose Flour
Instructions
- On a microwave-safe dish, place your Meatless Vegan Fillets in the microwave. Microwave for 2 Minutes. Remove from the microwave and set aside.
- In a shallow dish, combine your non-dairy milk and lemon juice. In a second shallow dish, combine your flour, vegan parm, salt, parsley, and garlic powder.
- Take your fillets and evenly coat in the flour mixture, dredge it in the non-dairy milk mixture, and then coat it again in the flour mixture. Place on a baking tray or plate. Repeat with the rest of the fillets.
- Heat about 1 Tbsp of oil in a large non-stick pan or skillet over low-medium heat. Once oil is heated, cook 4 of your fillets at a time for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown. Flip and cook for another 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from the pan onto a plate with a paper towel. Repeat with the other batches, adding another 1 Tbsp of oil in between batches.
- Once all your fillets are cooked, remove and place it in a turned-off oven to keep it warm. While you make the lemon sauce.
- In the same pan, you used to cook your fillets, melt your vegan butter. Once melted add your dry white wine and lemon juice. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Let it reduce for 3-5 minutes and whisk in 1 tsp of all-purpose flour. Once it begins to thicken, remove from the heat. If you find it gets too thick, add a splash of water or veggie stock.
- Drizzle your sauce over the fillets and serve right away. Enjoy!