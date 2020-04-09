Lauren Toyota’s Green Smoothie With Plant-Based Protein

Lauren Toyota is a popular Canadian television personality and the host of Hot for Food, a vegan lifestyle blog with almost 500k subscribers. Lauren cooks drool-worthy vegan comfort food and is the best-selling author of Vegan Comfort Classics, which has 101 recipes that are indulgent takes on your favorite traditional comfort foods. On a healthier note, Lauren shared her 'Team Green' smoothie with The Beet, which is full of nutrient-dense vegetables and plant-based protein.

Here's a note from Lauren:

"I like to add creaminess to my green smoothies with things like bananas, almond milk, and oil (either coconut or flax). It just helps with masking the idea of blended greens and I prefer this texture if I can’t have straight up a green juice. I’ve also loaded this guy with protein in the form of hemp hearts and Vega One so it’ll do the body extra good first thing in the morning. So now it’s time for you to join team green!" Watch this step-by-step video to learn how Lauren makes her smoothie.