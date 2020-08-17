The Hills' favorite reality star Lauren Conrad is branching out from designing fashion to launching a new line of clean vegan eco-friendly makeup, Lauren Conrad Beauty.

LC's beauty liine will feature a variety of items including eyeliner, highlighter, and lip products ranging in price from $18 to $26. The brand is not only vegan and cruelty-free,. but also environmentally friendly and ethically sourced, which means the ingredients are obtained in a responsible and sustainable way.

Clean makeup brands such as Glossier and others have been an enormous hit among consumers who are concerned for the environment and want their beauty products free of to any harsh chemicals or ingredients. “Eco-friendly, vegan & cruelty-free products are as gentle on your skin as they are on the planet,” according to Lauren Conrad Beauty's site.

Conrad has made a career as a fashion designer and author but revealed makeup line has been years in the making and told Cosmopolitan:

“I’ve wanted to do a beauty line for a really long time—it was really just a matter of finding the right partners and the right situation. I’ve actually started and stopped this process several times, where we’d start talking to someone and sampling products and it just didn’t feel like the right partnership"

Lauren Conrad is joining a host of other celebrities such as Rihanna with Fenty Skin and Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty in creating vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. Fenty's latest skincare debut made 100 million in the first few weeks on the market. The demand for clean, kind beauty products is rising and we are here for it.

"Our Commitment to Clean Beauty" from the site states this:

"Lauren Conrad Beauty is vegan, ethically-sourced, and gentle on both you and the environment. We are committed to learning and evolving every product in the line to ensure we offer the cleanest, most eco-friendly ingredients, and materials as research advances."