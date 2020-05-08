Founder of Love Wellness Lo Bosworth chatted with The Beet about her new company, daily mantra, and her favorite breakfast smoothie and go-to lunch from popular East Village restaurant, Souen.

In the interview, Lo includes the ingredients to the macro-plate, one of her favorite meals from Souen, East Village. "The microplate has squash, seaweed, broccoli, kale, and carrots. All the vegetables are steamed and it comes with a little bit of brown rice." Lo also pointed out she loves the mushroom platter, which includes sliced avocado and steamed rice. These two recipes are nutrient-packed and only requires 10 minutes to make. As excited as Lo was to share her personal favorites with The Beet, we're more excited to give you the full lunch recipe so you can make the microplate in your kitchen and enjoy the healthy plant-based meal in your cozy home.

If you haven't read the full interview, click here to read it while you enjoy Lo's favorite lunch. Bon appetite!