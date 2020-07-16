Fan of director and actor Kevin Smith? Then we’re going to go out on a limb and bet you’re familiar with Mooby’s, the once fictional fast-food chain that made cameos in Smith’s movies like Jay and Silent Bob, Dogma, and Clerks 2.

Well, now fans of the funnyman in Los Angeles can get Mooby’s delivered straight to their door via Postmates or by making a reservation to visit the pop-up restaurant in West Hollywood through the end of this month. Reservations are available for parties of one-to-four people and cost $30 per person, paid in advance. All tickets get you a Mooby’s Meal with your choice of a Moo Main and Salt Lick Side. Additional sides, beverages, desserts, and merch can be purchased at an additional cost.

Though the menu includes some non-vegan fare, the offerings rely heavily on plant-based hits including a messy vegan lasagna sandwich, a Beyond Burger Cow Tipper served with three Beyond patties, onion, pickles, and vegan Mooby’s sauce, vegan cookies, and more delectable grub.

For those who feel like chasing down their vegan Cow Tipper sandwich with an adult beverage, also available are Mooby’s beer, a spiked Capri Sun pouch, and house wine. If you really want to take your Mooby’s love to the next level, you can also buy merch like a Mooby the Golden Calf stuffed animal and t-shirts.

Spread the word to your friends in the L.A. area. We predict a Jay and Silent Bob at-home screening accompanied by a smattering of Moo Mains in their very near future.