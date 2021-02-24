Kate Hudson could tell us to eat kimchi on coconut ice cream, and we’d probably try it... with a smile. That’s how much we adore the actor and Fabletics co-founder, who recently appeared on Well + Good’s The Avocado Show to catch her fans up on how she’s been spending her days during the pandemic. Trust us: She has been busy.

In the video, she blends up her favorite green smoothie recipe, incorporating spinach, bananas, avocados, mint, pineapple, lime juice, and more. In Hudson’s smoothie, she uses a scoop of protein powder from INBLOOM, a 100 percent plant-based natural supplement company, which happens to be her most recent business venture.

Kate Hudson's favorite smoothie is packed with calcium. Here's her secret

The trick to making the smoothie healthiest, Hudson points out, is spinach, a nutrient-dense green ideal for those who need calcium but are plant-based or lactose intolerant. Spinach is loaded with calcium. Boost any smoothie’s calcium content by substituting kale for spinach and even if you don't love the taste, you likely won't notice it, since once the greens are blended, the flavor is barely noticeable. If calcium is what you're seeking, add a few splashes of Oatly since half a cup packs about 15% of your daily recommended amount of calcium.

If you’re new to plant-based eating or are curious about the effects of ditching dairy, you may be concerned that it’s tough to get enough calcium on a vegan or plant-based diet. In fact, there are plenty of dairy-free sources of calcium, including dark leafy greens, broccoli, edamame, tahini, and nuts, especially almonds. For the best sources of calcium on a plant-based diet, check out this guide.

Hudson's company, INBLOOM, states that its goal is to make it easier to achieve wellness through natural nutrition supplements that "are made from whole foods and plants–nothing synthetic. INBLOOM sells essential herbs, minerals, vitamins, and compounds all come to you as nature created them, to help you achieve balance and enrich your life."

Now, back to that mouthwatering smoothie...You can watch the full video of “The Avocado Show” with Kate Hudson below.

Have you subscribed to our Smoothie of the Day newsletter yet? For amazing, plant-based smoothie recipes delivered to your inbox every day of the week, subscribe here. Here’s to health, energy, glowing skin, and a glowing spirit. For further smoothie inspiration, you can also check out The 19 Best Smoothie Recipes For When You Need a Quick On-The-Go Breakfast. Let’s get blending.