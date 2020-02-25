Walnut and Cranberry Kale Salad to Rev Your Metabolism
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Kale Salad with Warm Apple Cinnamon Balsamic + Cranberry Walnut Clusters
Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Yield: 2 Lunch Salads
Why we love it: Looking for a fill me up until lunch without calorie overkill? This comforting kale salad is topped with an apple cinnamon balsamic dressing and cranberry walnut cluster, a perfect sweet and comforting flavor for chilly winter weather.
Alternatives: Don’t like kale? Now you will. Massage the kale for 3-5 minutes with a touch of the sweet dressing (if you add too much, throw in more kale) or a dab of olive oil, lemon, and a pinch of salt. It’s much easier to eat when the kale is massaged, and you won’t have the hard crunch and bland taste.
Health Benefits: Kale is a powerful antioxidant that speeds up your metabolism and is full of important nutrients like Vitamin C and Vitamin K. Kale has also been proven to help lower cholesterol.
Make it for: Pack this salad into a container with the dressing on the side for your kid’s school lunches. They will indulge in the sweet taste of cinnamon and fresh apples. Serve it with a side of pita bread, and enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 bunches kale, (curly kale works best)
- 2 apples, (sliced or diced)
- cranberry walnut clusters, (see below)
- apple cinnamon balsamic dressing, (see below)
Apple Cinnamon Balsamic Dressing
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 3 tbsp oil (walnut, olive, grapeseed, avocado)
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp + pinch cinnamon
- pinch salt
Cranberry Walnut Clusters
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp sugar
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Wash your kale and tear the leaves from the stem into medium-sized pieces. Place in a large bowl
- Blend all your dressing ingredients together. You can either warm it in a small saucepan or in a microwave-safe bowl
Cranberry Walnut Clusters
- In a medium skillet, melt the sugar over medium heat
- ** NOTE: be careful as it could burn quickly
- Once the sugar starts to liquefy, add the cranberries (see notes!) and walnuts, remove from heat, and stir to coat them with the sugar.
Salad
- Pour the dressing over the kale and with your hands massage the kale with the dressing until the leaves turn soft and a dark green hue (about 3-5 minutes)
- **NOTE: remember you warmed it up, so be careful not to burn yourself!
- Top the salad with the sliced/diced apples + cranberry walnut clusters