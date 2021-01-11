Jimmy Dean has entered the meatless breakfast sandwich arena after launching two new “plant-based” breakfast options: A croissant sandwich that features an egg, cheese, and plant-based patty as well as one with a spinach and egg white frittata, dairy cheese, and a plant-based patty on an English muffin. Following suit of competitors like MorningStar Farms, the company has plunged into the meatless breakfast market which will reach a vegetarian and plant-forward market but fall short of the plant-based early-bird due to ingredients like dairy and eggs.

Jimmy Dean Launches a Plant-Based Patty

In the same fashion as other Tyson Food-owned products, Jimmy Dean is labeling the two sandwiches as “plant-based," despite them featuring egg whites in the patties blended with soy protein. Although this could be a great new breakfast option for meatless eaters or vegetarians, people who consider themselves plant-based or strictly vegan will have to forgo it. Parent company Tyson Foods used a similar marketing strategy with its line Raised & Rooted, labeling products as plant-based that contained eggs or meat. The company debuted “Nuggets Made with Plants” with egg whites as an ingredient and a Blend Burger that contains beef. By adding animal products, the company may unintentionally cause confusion around the “plant-based” branding.

Jimmy Dean and Tyson Foods both plan to continue on the road to meet the desires of plant-based consumers. “As the protein breakfast leader, expanding our portfolio to provide people with alternative choices was critical,” Scott Glenn, Jimmy Dean Senior Director of Marketing said about broadening the company’s meatless options. “We also had to deliver the same signature flavor and quality people expect from the Jimmy Dean brand with our new sandwiches, and we’re excited for both our lifelong and new fans to try them.”

Although this new breakfast sandwich won't be able to fit the needs of vegan eaters, mainstream brands that have historically been associated with meat-based products like Jimmy Dean and Tyson Foods beginning to offer more plant-forward products is a win. As recent studies have shown, more and more US consumers are opting for meatless meals and adding more plants to their diets, with 23 percent of Americans reporting they are eating more plant-based foods in the past year.