Jennie Garth looks exactly as we remember her from her days as Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills 90210 or Melrose Place: Cheerful open smile, flawless skin, an easy-going approach to life, and blonde, straight hair, a little longer than shoulder length now. Essentially she is ageless.

That said, Garth just celebrated a major milestone birthday and doesn't dance as readily anymore, due to stiff knees and joints, a symptom of osteoarthritis that was diagnosed recently.

Her OA not only has sidelined her from doing any serious dancing (recall that Garth made it all the way to the semi-finals of DWTS with Derek Hough as her partner back in 2007) but it has prompted her to eat even healthier, follow an anti-inflammation diet high in antioxidants and plant-based ingredients like fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. And she has just signed on to be a spokesperson for Voltarin, the OTC arthritis topical cream that promises to fight inflammation and make your knee pain disappear long enough to enjoy an effortless bike ride on the Santa Monica ocean path.

Garth is also treating her arthritic knees by eating a diet that helps reduce her inflammation, give her energy (as she raises three daughters she shares with her ex-husband Twilight star Peter Facinelli, and continues her career as an actress ) and of course, turn back the clock on aging.

Her husband and fellow actor Dave Abrams both try to eat healthily and for Garth, that means a diet that's mostly plant-based and always home-cooked, even if she admits to "getting stuck on one food and eating it over and over until I get unstuck." Lately, her guilty pleasure has been chocolate-covered almonds from Trader Joe's.

Being a Care Giver

"My diet is in large part plant-based," Garth says. "It has been as part of my wellbeing approach," to a life that includes taking care of herself and others says Garth. One reason Garth is working with Voltaren is that the company is celebrating the unsung heroic work of everyday caregivers, with Care Walks, and offering caregivers the resources they need to help them cope with the stress and physical tasks involved.

Garth says this hit home for her personally. "I have been a care giver in my life, first to my dad and then to my mom and of course raising my daughters – and my husband and our dogs!"

Garth wants women and men to take better care of themselves, by exercising (even if it's just walking, dancing or stretching) and by eating a healthy plant-based diet, which is her personal approach to living an active life at 50. She says it's the secret to her feeling young and being active.

"I load up on berries, vegetables and lots of salad," added the actress who lives on a ranch in Pasadena, California, and loves to spend as much time outside as possible. A diet high in plant-based ingredients and antioxidants has been shown to fight inflammation in the body and help athletes recover faster from daily workouts. Check out The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Be Eating Now.

Here's what Jennie Garth Eats in a Day

For Breakfast: I eat oats in almond milk, and add almond slivers, blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds on top. But I eat the oats right after I pour the oat milk on them, even before they are softened. I love the crunch of it.

For Lunch: A salad. On a day when I am eating well, everything I can find goes into my salad: Avocado, tomatoes, nuts, and for sweetness, I like to add green apple into the mix.

For Dinner: We love Mexican food in our house, and though it's not the healthiest, you can make a taco with lots of vegetables. I love the vegan cheese, and I'll make a tortilla with vegan cheese, like Daiya, which is my current favorite! (For the 5 Best Vegan Cheeses check out this taste test.)

For a plant-based taco recipe, check out Mark Bittman's Saucy Cauliflower Tacos, or if you want the taste of meat without animal products try these Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos.

Dessert or Snack: My favorite treat right now is the chocolate-covered almonds from Trader Joe's. I am a "phase" person and I go through phases when I get stuck on a food and enjoy it until I get sick of it. And right now I am stuck on those!

Jennie Garth... Golfer?

For exercise, I do a lot of stretching. I also love to get outside any chance I get, and right now I am into golf!

It's a great activity both mentally and physically because you can walk the course. It keeps me sharp too since you really have to focus. But mostly I love it because it's a way to spend time in nature and see beautiful vistas and trees. And there is a lot of walking involved!