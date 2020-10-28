Happy National Chocolate Day! There are many national holidays we look forward to, but today is a very special one! Why? Because there are loads of dairy-free chocolate options available, and it's never been easier to indulge on a plant-based diet!

Vegan chocolate is typically made using cacao powder (which is extremely healthy), vegan butter, or coconut oil--you wouldn't even know the difference between the real thing and a plant-based version. To take full advantage of this day, The Beet found a dark chocolate coconut butter cups recipe that's easy to make and tastes incredible, so you can celebrate one bite at a time. The best part about this recipe is the ingredients list only calls for dark chocolate and coconut butter, an easy and short shopping list (if you don't already have these products), and a healthier option than traditional butter cups--it's oil-free and no-sugar-added.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Why we love it: If you love chocolate, you will love this recipe, it's the main ingredient! Because it's National Chocolate Day, this is a simple, easy ingredient recipe that everyone will love!

Make it for: Dessert, a treat at snack time, and of course in honor of the National Holiday!

Prep Time: 1 hour

Message From the Recipe Developer: "2-ingredient coconut butter cups made with dark chocolate and coconut butter. Vegan and oil-free with no added sugar. Perfect for a sweet clean dessert!"