In honor of National Cheesecake Day today, we took the dairy out of the classic dessert and made it even more delicious and somewhat healthier by swapping in plant-based ingredients.

Celebrate the day and night by indulging in this vegan pomegranate cheesecake made with dairy-free cream cheese and canned coconut milk among other healthier-for-you plant-based alternatives. Trust us, when the healthier version tastes just as good, if not better than the real thing, every day is National Cheesecake Day.

Pomegranates add a sweet yet tart taste to every bite of your cheesecake, as well as deliver some key health benefits. Pomegranates are loaded with antioxidants that protect our cells from damage and disease, including certain cancers. They also help reduce inflammation and reverse the effect of aging. With that being said, add as many pomegranate seeds as you wish to your cheesecake.

Vegan Pomegranate Cheesecake

Makes 6 cheesecakes

Ingredients

For the crust:

10.5 oz vegan gingerbread biscuits

6 oz plant-based butter

¼ tsp salt

2 packs Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original

3.5 oz canned coconut milk

0.07 oz agar-agar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla essence

10 fl. oz pomegranate juice

3 tbsp cornstarch

Pomegranate seeds to garnish

Instructions

Place the gingerbread biscuits in a blender and blitz until they form a powder. Add in the butter and the salt and blitz again until combined. Place in 6 individual greased tart tins and smooth over the base with the back of a spoon. Place in the fridge to set. Meanwhile, in a small pot on low heat dissolve the agar-agar in the coconut milk, whisking constantly. Once it comes to a boil, remove it from heat and set it aside. In a large bowl mix the rest of the ingredients and slowly pour over the warm coconut milk, whisking until combined and creamy. Divide evenly amongst the tart tins and place in the fridge for 4 hours. In a small bowl combine 3 fl. oz pomegranate juice with the cornstarch. Place the rest of the juice in a small pot and bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Pour in the cornstarch and pomegranate mixture and whisk for a further 5 minutes, until syrup starts to form. Allow cooling. When the cheesecakes have set, remove them from the tins and serve on plates. Pour the pomegranate syrup on top and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Nutritional Per Cake Making 6 Cakes

Calories 977 | Total Fat 53.9g | Saturated Fat 21.4g | Sodium 604mg | Total Carbs 114.3g | Dietary Fiber 6.3g | Total Sugars 79g | Protein 8.8g | Calcium 91mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 1062mg |