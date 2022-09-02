Walmart Now Carries 8 Frozen Meals from Impossible Foods

With inflation skyrocketing the price of conventional meat, Impossible Foods aims to distribute its affordable, plant-based products to retailers everywhere. The major vegan meat brand just announced it will break through into another food category: frozen meals while expanding distribution. This week, Impossible unveiled its Impossible Bowls, featuring eight new frozen meals featuring beef, chicken, and pork made from plants.

Impossible’s new frozen meal selection will be available at approximately 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide this September. Partnering with the Golden West Food Group, the meatless company is rapidly distributing its new selection of accessible, convenient meals to help customers save money as fresh foods become more expensive.

“The accessibility, convenience, and variety of Impossible Bowls unlocks an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy fast, delicious, plant-based meals that are better for them and the planet,” Impossible Foods said in a statement. “These single-serve, frozen entrées are ready in five minutes or less — perfect for when you’re running late, in-between meetings, or just not in the mood to break out the pots and pans.”

Walmart Stocking Shelves with Impossible Bowls

This week, Walmart’s shelves will begin featuring the first four Impossible Bowls Including Sweet & Sour Impossible Pork; Teriyaki Impossible Chicken; Chili Mac with Impossible Pork; and Barbeque Impossible Pork. Next month, the plant-based brand will launch four additional bowls inspired by Italian and Latin American flavors. The bowls will include Spaghetti & Impossible Meatballs; Pasta Bolognese with Impossible Beef & Pork; Burrito Bowl with Impossible Beef; and Spicy Enchilada Bowl with Impossible Chicken options.

The eight new frozen meals will contain between 10 to 13 grams of protein, 3 grams or less saturated fat, and no cholesterol per serving. Similar to Impossible selection of plant-based meats, Impossible Bowls are significantly more environmentally-friendly than their animal-based counterparts. For example, Impossible Burgers require 87 percent less water, use 96 percent less land, and emit 89 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

By teaming up with Walmart, Impossible will be entering the frozen foods market for the first time. The frozen food industry was valued at approximately $290 billion in 2021, according to Precedence Research.

Impossible Foods' New Vegan Chicken

This August, Impossible Foods released a new variation of its plant-based chicken. After a year of exclusively selling vegan nuggets, the company revealed its Impossible Chicken Patties at retailers nationwide. Customers can find the patties at Sprouts and Safeway locations nationwide.

Soon after, the company announced a partnership with Burger King, expanding on the previous collaboration that brought us the Impossible Whopper. For a limited-time trial run, Burger King will offer the Original Chick'n Sandwich at select stores in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Walmart Expands Vegan Frozen Food Selection

Late this August, Walmart bulked up its vegan frozen meals selection with the help of Tattood Chef. The new deal will more than double the plant-based brand's retail presence from five to 13 stocking units at over 2,000 stores. The eight new products will deliver affordable, nutritious meals to customers nationwide.

