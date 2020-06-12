These immunity-boosting shots are essential to drink right now to rev your metabolism and boost your immune system. The Green Ninja is a sweet shot packed with vitamin C. The shot also contains matcha which is an incredible source of energy and promotes weight loss naturally by reducing inflammation and increasing cholecystokinin, a hormone that makes you feel full.

The immune-boosting hotshot packs a punch with the spiciness of cayenne pepper, but don't let this dissuade you because cayenne is loaded with health benefits. The capsaicin in cayenne peppers has metabolism-boosting properties, and "it helps increase the amount of heat your body produces, making you burn more calories per day," according to Healthline. Ginger and turmeric also improve immune function and are ani-inflammatories that help relieve stress and pain. These shots are easy to make, all you need is a juicer or a high-speed blender, like the Vitamix, and the benefits are endless.

Recipe Developer: Chloe Munro, @the_smallseed_

Why we love it: Building up the immune system should be a priority especially right now. Wellness shots are one of the easiest ways to load up on Vitamin C, one of the more important vitamins when it comes to immunity. These two shots are loaded with health benefits and are worth having every morning.

Make it for: Any time is a good time to have a wellness shot! Personally, I like to have them in the morning because they make me feel healthy and energized for the day.

Green Ninja Ingredients 100g Parsley-flatleaf

300g celery

550g pineapple- skin removed

1 1/2 Tsp Matcha powder

1/4 lemon-peeled Instructions Chop the celery, pineapple, and lemon. Place all ingredients into a juicer EXCEPT the matcha powder. Once you have juiced everything, place the matcha into a small bowl and add a tiny amount of juice to it to make a paste. Add the paste to juice and combine well. Pour into glass jars/bottles and keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.