Drinking a smoothie for breakfast is one of the best ways to start your day: Smoothies include the whole food and all of its nutrition value like fiber. Juices, on the other hand, use only the juice of the fruit which eliminates the fibrous parts of your veggies and fruits since fiber lives in the skin. Smoothies give you the energy you need to use throughout the day.

In this recipe, you will enjoy the sweet tastes of ripe bananas, mangos, pineapples, and pitaya. Pitaya is a cactus fruit that gives this smoothie a vibrant pink color. Pitaya is a good source of vitamin C with 9. mg per 100 grams of fruit. It's also a good source of plant-based protein with 3.57 grams per 100 grams of fruit. Load up the blender with fruit and enjoy for breakfast, a quick snack, o anytime during the day when you need a boost of energy.

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: Pitaya is a sweet fruit that looks beautiful in smoothies, is full of powerful antioxidants, and is an excellent source of vitamin C. This smoothie is simple to make and will give you energy throughout the day. Load up on your fruits for the day in a delicious smoothie.

Make it for: Breakfast or a quick snack. Make extra and save the rest in the fridge so you can enjoy the smoothie all day long.

Prep Time: 3 minutes

Blend Time: 2 minutes