Now that the Thanksgiving food coma is behind us, we draw our attention to immune-boosting recipes full of antioxidants, flavonoids, essential vitamins, and nutrients. This green smoothie checks all your health boxes because it's packed with fresh produce like spinach, mint, pineapple, lemon, lime and loaded with superfoods like ginger and matcha powder.

Matcha powder is a natural superfood that helps you feel more energized. Instead of relying on coffee to give you a caffeine boost, matcha is the perfect natural alternative. You can purchase this powder at your local health food store, Amazon, or at Whole Foods.

Enjoy this drink for breakfast before you start a busy day, and notice a difference in your energy. Or, if you're seeking an afternoon snack, blend these ingredients together and cut any unwanted cravings for sugars or simple carbs. Nutritious smoothies are loaded with fiber which helps digestion and promotes weight loss by making you feel fuller longer. Start your day on the right foot and make healthy snack choices to protect your immune system and live healthier. You will love the taste of refreshing vegetables, fruits, and sweet matcha.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally