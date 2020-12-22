New resolutions are easy to make, but staying on top of your goals is most important. In this upcoming year, if you want to be and feel your healthiest, eat more whole, natural foods that are loaded with health benefits, like this soup!

This recipe of the day, Puréed Carrot and Ginger Soup is inspired by starting fresh for the new year. This soup is low in calories, nutrient-dense, full of fiber, and tastes delicious. The ingredients list is short and calls for healthier swaps like olive oil instead of butter and low-sodium vegetable stock instead of chick stock. The two main ingredients, carrots and ginger are loaded with health benefits and are the perfect combination of sweet and zesty.

Ginger is a root that helps boost your immune system and lower inflammation, due to its major active compound, gingerol. Ginger also promotes natural weight loss and may help lower body fat, according to serval studies.

Carrots are rich in fiber and help aid natural weight loss. You will feel full, satiated, and nourished after you eat this soup. They're also high in vitamin K, potassium, and antioxidants. They're proven to lower cholesterol levels and improve eye health, according to studies.

The best part about this recipe is that it's made with simple ingredients, and it's simple to make. There are only 5 steps in the cooking process, and all you will need is a pan and a pot. This soup serves 5 people, so save the leftovers in the fridge for a healthy lunch to enjoy during the week. Stay on track with healthy resolutions in the new year by adding this carrot and ginger soup to your round-up of healthy, easy, plant-based recipes.

This recipe by FoodCorps, (a non-profit organization whose mission is to work with communities to "connect kids to healthy food in school") is in partnership with sweetgreen's culinary team, as they developed healthy and culturally responsive recipes to be used for food education in the classroom and cafeterias in schools across the country.