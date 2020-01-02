Hummus And Olive Crudité With Vegetables

WHY WE LOVE IT: This will become your go-to snack before you know it. DIp any of your favorite veggies, chips or pita bread in the hummus and olive dips. Bring it to work or eat it at home, either way, this snack is a quick and filling snack that will leave you satisfied until the next meal.

INGREDIENTS:

Hummus (we love Trader Joe’s horseradish hummus)

Olives

Chickpeas

Pita bread

Cucumbers

Green and red peppers

Carrots

Celery

INSTRUCTIONS:

For the Olive and Chickpea Smash:

Filter water from green olives and chickpeas Use a fork to smash smash the olives and chickpeas together in a small bowl

For the Hummus:

Slice the vegetables into the desired length and shape. Strain olives and chickpeas in their cans and then transfer to small dishes. Cut the pita bread into small, bite-sized triangles. Place in a container to bring on the go or arrange the vegetables, chickpeas, olives, and pita on a platter with the hummus in the middle. Cheers!

Nutritional Notes:

215 calories, 5g protein, 13g carbs, 7g fiber, 19g fat