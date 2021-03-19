There are some taste profiles and textures that pair perfectly together, such as oatmeal and banana–the perfect combination of sweet, savory, crunchy, and gooey. Today's Recipe of the Day calls for these key players as well as other delicious plant-based ingredients like maple syrup for sweetness, vegan butter for fat, cinnamon for zest, and vanilla for comforting warmth. When you make this banana oatmeal bread, keep in mind that using overripe bananas is the way to go...not the picture-perfect yellow kind. Oftentimes grocery stores will discount overripe bananas if you don't have any on hand but if your bananas happen to turn before you plan to make this bread, keep them in the freezer to avoid rotting.

This oatmeal banana bread is easy to make and is a creative activity for children. Mashing bananas with a fork until smooth is oddly satisfying and you can show your child that plant-based alternatives like almond milk and dairy-free butter work and taste just as good, if not better than the real thing. The first step is simply preheating the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, then follow three easy instructions to mix the ingredients and add them to a loaf baking pan. The process will only take you five minutes then you will let your bread bake for 35 minutes as your kitchen fills with a warm, delicious scent. Once the time is up, use a toothpick to test whether the middle of the bread is cooked through. If you want to add an optional dairy-free glaze then blend together vegan cream cheese and sugar for a cream cheese frosting.

For more delicious sweets and treats, check out your recipe developer on Instagram @PeanutButterandJillyBeans.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Total Time: 40 mins