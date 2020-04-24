How to Make The Perfect Summer Dessert: Peach and Vanilla Cobbler

Sunny days are approaching and there is nothing tastier than a refreshing dessert with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream on a hot day. Dig into the sweetness of peaches, vanilla, and a warm, crumbly topping. This dish takes about 15 minutes to prep and 30-40 minutes to cook. The recipe recommends using canned/tinned peaches but I prefer to use fresh peaches when they're in ripe and in season. My favorite ice cream to scoop on top is Van Leeuwen's Oat Milk with Brown Sugar Chunk Vegan Ice Cream. This recipe was made by plant-based chef Natalie Penny, also known as @natalie.naturally.

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 30-40 Minutes

Why we love it: This dessert is easy to make and requires most of your pantry essentials so there is little grocery shopping involved. It's a summer crowd-pleaser and children will love it.

Make it for: After dinner treat or mid-day dessert snack. Enjoy it by the pool on a summer day or cozy up next to the fireplace on a chilly evening and enjoy every bite.

Serves: 6-8 people

Peach and Vanilla Cobbler

Ingredients Topping 1 ½ cups od self-raising flour

⅔ cup of plant-based butter

4 tbs caster sugar

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup of plant milk, I used oat

1 tbs vanilla extract or bean paste

1 tbs apple cider vinegar/lemon juice

2tbs granulated golden or brown sugar Filling 2 tins of sliced peaches in juice

1/2 vanilla pod or 1 tsp vanilla bean paste