How to Make The Perfect Summer Dessert: Peach and Vanilla Cobbler
Sunny days are approaching and there is nothing tastier than a refreshing dessert with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream on a hot day. Dig into the sweetness of peaches, vanilla, and a warm, crumbly topping. This dish takes about 15 minutes to prep and 30-40 minutes to cook. The recipe recommends using canned/tinned peaches but I prefer to use fresh peaches when they're in ripe and in season. My favorite ice cream to scoop on top is Van Leeuwen's Oat Milk with Brown Sugar Chunk Vegan Ice Cream. This recipe was made by plant-based chef Natalie Penny, also known as @natalie.naturally.
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30-40 Minutes
Why we love it: This dessert is easy to make and requires most of your pantry essentials so there is little grocery shopping involved. It's a summer crowd-pleaser and children will love it.
Make it for: After dinner treat or mid-day dessert snack. Enjoy it by the pool on a summer day or cozy up next to the fireplace on a chilly evening and enjoy every bite.
Serves: 6-8 people
Peach and Vanilla Cobbler
Ingredients
Topping
- 1 ½ cups od self-raising flour
- ⅔ cup of plant-based butter
- 4 tbs caster sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1 cup of plant milk, I used oat
- 1 tbs vanilla extract or bean paste
- 1 tbs apple cider vinegar/lemon juice
- 2tbs granulated golden or brown sugar
Filling
- 2 tins of sliced peaches in juice
- 1/2 vanilla pod or 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 356F/180C.
- In a small bowl combine the milk, vanilla, and apple cider vinegar/lemon juice and set aside.
- In a large bowl combine, the flour, caster sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- Add the plant-based butter in small lumps, using your hands rub the butter into the flour. Holding your palms facing up, rub the flour and butter from your little finger to your thumb, until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- In a baking dish add the tinned peaches. You want to use both tins of fruit but only about ½ tin of the juice. Mix in the vanilla bean paste, or if using a pod scrape out the seeds. Reserve the pod for another recipe.
- Now add the wet into the dry and fold together until just combined. It will be a thick sponge batter or wet scone mix consistency.
- Dollop the batter onto the peaches in heaped spoonsful. Finish by sprinkling on the granulated sugar and place in the preheated oven for about 30-40minutes. Or until the top is crisp and lightly golden, and the peaches are bubbling.
- Serve with dairy-free cream or vanilla ice cream.